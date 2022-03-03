See Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hug Wife Peta Murgatroyd in Emotional Return From Ukraine

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrested in Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has arrived back in the United States.

The Dancing With the Stars alum safely landed in Los Angeles on March 2 after escaping from his native Ukraine and catching a flight out of Poland.

In photos obtained by E! News, Maksim is seen embracing his wife, fellow dancer Peta Murgatroyd, in a long hug at an LAX terminal. He was also captured giving a kiss to Peta in a video published by Entertainment Tonight.

Hours before touching down stateside, Maksim—who was in Ukraine to be a judge on World of Dance—shared a video message to his Instagram page saying that he was boarding a flight to Los Angeles. "I'm at the airport," he said in the clip. "I'm ready to go."

Maksim has been providing daily updates from Ukraine since Feb. 24, giving firsthand accounts on the state of the country amid a Russian military invasion and even shared last week that he had been arrested. "The streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested…but all good, promise," he said, later detailing his journey from Ukraine to Poland before heading to the U.S.