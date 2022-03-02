Martha Stewart Bumps into Justin Bieber and His "Very Attractive" Friends at Birthday Dinner

Justin Bieber recently reunited with Martha Stewart after seven years—and no jail stories were swapped between the two.
The domestic doyenne, who joked on The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber that the pop star, who had undergone legal turmoil, would "inevitably" end up in prison, posted a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Looking skinny yet fit and happy with a very attractive bunch of friends @justinbieber Justin Bieber was at sushi park restaurant celebrating his 28th birthday! Happy birthday !!"
The singer took the day off to celebrate in Los Angeles before continuing his tour with a second show in San Jose, Calif. March 2. (This, after he was forced to postpone four dates on the tour due to a positive COVID test in mid-February.)
And Justin has had more than a few reasons to raise a glass in the seven years since The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber was filmed in March 2015, a couple of weeks after the then-single singer celebrated his 21st birthday in the Caribbean with now-wife Hailey Bieber and other friends.
In addition to marking the couple's two-year wedding anniversary last October, Justin's music career has been flourishing—his single "Ghost" hit platinum last month, his tracks "Stay" and "Love Yourself" sold an extra million units each in recent months and he's been busy with his Justice World tour, his first concert series in five years, which is set to run through June.
And while onstage at the roast, Martha gave Justin mock tips she'd gleaned from her months-long stint behind bars in the early '00s, she also instructed the "Lonely" singer on his love life.
"You need to settle down," she said, "bring some balance into your life, find yourself the right gal."
He should look for "someone on your level," she instructed, "someone powerful and famous and rich, someone you can smoke a joint with or indulge in the occasional three-way. I'm talking about a playa in the boardroom and a freak in the bedroom. So Justin, my final piece of advice is...call me."