Wrangling Cattle Turns Into a "S--t Show" on Relatively Famous: Watch

The cast of celebrity kids is in over their heads on the season finale of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. See their attempt to wrangle cows turn into a "s--t show" in this sneak peek.

Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules": Celeb Kids Wrangle Up Cattle

We're not in Hollywood anymore.

That much is made clear in this sneak peek at the season finale of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' newest episode, airing March 2. As the clip reveals, the celebrity kids have been tasked with wrangling up cattle. While the job seems to actually be going well in the beginning, it doesn't take long for things to go off the rails. 

The group is being led by the designated "trail boss" Austin Gunn, who's confident he can not only get the cattle where they need to be, but also impress the guests who are visiting the ranch and along for the ride. "I feel dialed in," he says, getting hyped up. "In the zone. Leading the charge."

Even Hana Giraldo—who embarked on a ranch romance with Austin only for him to hit on another girl right in front of her—is impressed with his efforts, admitting, "Despite the hiccups between me and Austin, we're actually in sync and working as a team."

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast & Their Famous Parents

At least, they were working as a team. Once it comes time to cross the bridge, the cows separate into different directions and some even walk straight into a ravine. The Relatively Famous stars begin to panic, and despite Austin's attempts to get the cattle back on track, the job is quickly becoming too much for them to handle.

"I'm, like, up to my ankles in water," Austin says, "and baby calves are getting in the water."

To make matters worse, "The guests look just as confused as the cows," Redmond Parker points out. "It's just a s--t show right now."

Watch the disastrous scene play out in the above clip.

