Victoria Beckham Is Here to Help You Tackle Your Day in the Chicest Way Possible

For Victoria Beckham, going out looking effortlessly pulled together is a given, even if that's just for a school run and gym session.
But actually finding outfits suitable for both errands and exercise, all while still managing to look and feel great, are few and far between.
So was borne the latest Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection, which includes leggings, tops, hoodies, sports bras, outerwear and the black baseball cap you've been looking for forever—all pieces tested out by the award-winning designer herself before they were declared fit for active duty.
"Ultimately, it's always about what I want to wear," Beckham exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi in a recent interview. "It's not just about looking good, it's about function."
Something the self-described minimalist and avid gymgoer ("It's just what I do, it's like cleaning my teeth") thought long and hard about as she was putting the line together, considering every detail from the fabrics and color selection to the zippers and, as she explained, "perfect rib detail on a hoodie," she explained.
"You want a legging that's not going to bag around the bum and around the knee, for example," Beckham said, noting that her new leggings boast invisible seaming details that give the wearer's bottom a lift. "And I wear-test everything. What's the point of having a bra if it doesn't support? Things really have to do what you need them to do."
In Beckham's case, that's keep up with her on-the-go lifestyle, which starts from the moment she wakes up primed to conquer the day. (Weekdays, that is. "I don't tend to do so much at the weekend," she noted, "because I go hard during the week.")
Happily, energy levels run high at her house, thanks to husband David Beckham, sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10.
"We'll get up in the morning, the whole family, and we're excited for the day," the mother of four said. "It's about motivating the whole family. Every day I say to Harper, 'You are going to have the best day at school today, you are going to work hard, you are going to be accomplished by the end of the day.' And I get up with the same attitude as well."
In turn, her daughter shares her upbeat outlook. "We're both very, very positive people," Beckham said. "That's how you have to be. There's certainly that sense in London you feel the minute you get up and [think] 'Go, go, go, go!'"
Legendary pics of her multi-tasking at work while walking on a treadmill in heels aside, the 47-year-old admitted that she had become "a little bit bored" with her old workout routine. But her latest regimen—one she often tackles with her husband of 22 years—has been helping her stay motivated.
"It's good to keep your body guessing," Beckham said. "I think if you do the same thing all the time, your body gets used to it, and then you don't really see or feel the benefits." She used to run a lot, but nowadays she does more interval cardio, such as uphill sprints, and strength training—and she credits trainer Bobby Rich for keeping it interesting.
"I never know what I'm going to do in the gym in the morning—which is quite good because it is so bloody difficult," Beckham admitted. "Because if I knew what I had to do before I went in, I'd probably procrastinate and stay at the school way too long just so I don't have to get in the gym."
Inevitably, however, she gets there, and it's been well worth the effort.
"I feel stronger. I hold myself differently," she shared. "It's not about going to the gym ever to lose weight. I think strong is beautiful, and toned is beautiful."
And it doesn't hurt that she now has the ideal kit in her Reebok x Victoria Beckham collaboration, which was launched with a new campaign styled by Alistair McKimm and photographed by Mario Sorrenti to show off the full range of luxurious but accessibly priced pieces.
On her school run the very morning she talked to E! News, she sported a pair of her leggings and a matching hoodie, singing the praises of its flattering cut. "It doesn't look sloppy, it looks elevated," she described, noting, "A lot of consideration goes into something that looks so effortless."
And, of course, "the baseball cap hides a multitude of disasters of hair," Beckham said. "I never have time to do my hair in the morning, so I will throw on the cap. It's just a really good shape."
Not that you have to wear any of this to an actual gym. She's just as inclined to pair one of her new tops, or the windbreaker that's inspired by a vintage jacket she prized years ago, with a relaxed pair of jeans.
"I like to mix the pieces with ready-to-wear as well," Beckham said. "That was always the original idea, it's about elevating athletic wear."
Harper is already a big fan of the hoodies (and most of her mum's sweaters, for that matter) and, while this is a women's collection, Beckham can't help but be influenced by Cruz and Romeo, too, who are very much their stylish parents' offspring.
"Just having young adults in the house that are really into sportswear, I'm very aware of who's doing what," she said. "They get sent lots of clothes, and they both love fashion. So, it's inspiring to have them in the house."
Beckham may venture into men's activewear at some point, but for now she's "very excited" about the launch of her new handbag collection, which melds with her overall approach to design.
"Bags have to function," she explained, "and I think that is at the top of the list when you are designing a bag. What do you need from your bag? It's an extension of your home and it should feel like an extension of your personality to what you're wearing. The functionality is key—like with workout clothes."
Whether it's leggings that make you feel like a champ before you've even broken a sweat, a bra top that lets you work out in peace knowing your curves are contained, or a cap that hides a multitude of sins and looks cute, Beckham has done that part of the work for you.
At the end of the day (or the beginning, in her case), she said, "It's about not over-complicating things." A concept that any woman with a to-do list can appreciate.
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to shop Reebok x Victoria Beckham, here are some must-haves from the line.
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Windbreaker & Seamless Leggings
If you haven't heard, windbreakers are on trend these days. The Victoria Beckham Windbreaker is the ultimate transitional piece between seasons and between workouts. This sea salt color is a unique neutral, so if you want to go for the matching look, pair that with the seamless leggings in the same color.
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Backpack
If you're looking for a backpack for school, work, or the gym, this is the one. It has multiple storage compartments to help you stay organized and you can never go wrong with black. It's a purchase that you can feel good about since it's made with 30% recycled materials.
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Zig Kinetica Shoes
Could the "zig" in the name of this shoe be reference to that iconic Spice Girls lyric? These shoes are a solid addition to anyone's closet. White goes with everything and these are incredibly versatile.
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Seamless Sports Bra & Wide Leg Pants
The seamless sports bra has a built-in bra. It's ideal for light workouts and everyday wear. The wide leg pants are equal parts athletic and chic.
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Club C Shoes
These sneakers come in three colors, but this shade is the perfect neutral tone. You'll wear these all the time, inside and outside of the gym.