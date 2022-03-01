Exclusive

Your First Look At the Cutest New Addition to The Masked Singer Season 7

Get your guesses ready and take a look at the adorable new costume of The Masked Singer before season seven premieres March 9!

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 01, 2022 8:35 PMTags
TVExclusivesRobin ThickeJenny McCarthyNick CannonDonny OsmondKen JeongCelebritiesWiz KhalifaThe Masked Singer
Watch: Jenny McCarthy on If Donnie Wahlberg Would Do "Masked Singer"

This character looks like they give beary good hugs!

Season seven of The Masked Singer is just around the corner. But before it's March 9 premiere date, E! News got an exclusive first look at one of the costumes that will be gracing the stage—and we're already obsessed

Miss Teddy—one of 15 costumes—is a giant cuddly orange bear with rosy cheeks and a shiny pink bow, who plays on Team Cuddly. On this season—which has no wildcards—Miss Teddy will be joined on Team Cuddly by an astronaut rabbit named Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob and Lemur.

Other costumes previously revealed have included a Highland Terrier named McTerrier, a frog prince called The Prince, and a firefly named—you guessed it—Firefly, all on Team Good.

Team Bad will feature a green cyclops named Cyclops, a snake named Queen Cobra and a gold ram named Ram.

Finally, Jack in the Box and Ring Master will also be joining the group for their shot at the golden trophy.

photos
Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Exciting

Though there may be all-new costumes, there are plenty of familiar faces. The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition will return with host Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The series "features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity," according to the official description.

Fox

But now that we know the costumes, what we want to know next is: Who is inside them?

Though we have to wait to find out, we're sure to be in for a treat as past reveals have ranged from Donny Osmond and Rob Gronkowski to Kermit The Frog and Wiz Khalifa.

See Miss Teddy and the others take the stage when season seven of The Masked Singer premieres March 9 on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Blake Shelton’s Close Bond With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids

2

Love Is Blind's Shake Accuses Kyle of Being a "Serial Cheater"

3

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

4
Exclusive

Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen on Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

5

We Dare You Not to Laugh at Selena Gomez & Martin Short's Botox Bit

Latest News

Why Scarlett Johansson Was "So Protective" of Her Pregnancies

Exclusive

The Cutest New Addition to The Masked Singer Season 7

17 Best Under $50 Deals From Express' Extra 50% Off Clearance Sale

Exclusive

Heather Dubrow Teases a Disastrous RHOC Dinner Party With Jen

Love Is Blind's Shake Accuses Kyle of Being a "Serial Cheater"

HBO Pulls The Larry David Show At The Last Minute

Is Sydney Sweeney Engaged? See the Ring Raising Eyebrows