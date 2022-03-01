Meet the Struggling Couple Turning to Terry and Heather Dubrow for Help

The ultimate power couple is sharing their secrets for a successful marriage.
But will Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow's efforts be enough to save another couple's marriage? That's what they're determined to find out on E!'s 7 Year Stitch. As part of the special, the Botched doc and Real Housewives of Orange County star will set out to help Chris and Kathleen, who, as they explain in this sneak peek clip, are on the brink of divorce.
In fact, according to Kathleen, she and her husband have reached a point where they "just don't speak anymore."
And when they do talk, a fight is sure to break out. "I go to work, I work hard all day, I come home and I get attitude from him," Kathleen says. "And then I immediately snap back at him and then he's a jerk and I'm a bitch and it goes on for days. It just feels like the same argument and nightmare going on over and over."
The couple doesn't just argue about petty things, either. As Chris tells Terry and Heather, he "doesn't have much of a choice" when it comes to Kathleen's exuberant spending, and he's still holding onto anger over one particularly disastrous purchase that required the couple to "take out a couple loans."
To make matters worse, Chris says the couple's sex life is "terrible" as Kathleen admits to feeling "super self-conscious" about her postpartum body. And rather than empathizing, Chris he tells Terry and Heather, "I just feel like I'm so fed up with not having any sex that I'm literally at the brink of breaking my doors down and running to the whore house."
Suffice to say, Terry and Heather have their work cut out for them. As part of 7 Year stitch, which premieres March 1, they'll separate the couple and give them an intense seven weeks apart to assess whether they want to stay together.
They'll undergo makeovers both physically and mentally with the help of Terry and Heather's hand-picked selection of experts—therapists, nutritionists, celebrity fitness instructors and more—allowing Chris and Kathleen to become their best selves before making their final decision.
Terry and Heather, who have been together for 25 years, will also impart their own wisdom on the couple.
It's all going down when the one-hour special 7 Year Stitch premieres Mar. 1 at 10 p.m. on E!.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)