Will Smith Gives Sweet Shout Out to Venus and Serena Williams After 2022 SAG Awards Win

Watch : Will Smith RELIEVED Serena & Venus Approve of "King Richard"

Will Smith reigns supreme.

The 53-year-old star won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture during the 2022 ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 27. Will, who played Richard Williams—the father and tennis coach of Venus and Serena Williams—in King Richard, beat out fellow nominees Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington for the prestigious honor.

The Williams family were in attendance at the star-studded event and Will made sure to give them a shout-out during his acceptance speech. After taking the stage, the actor shared with the crowd, "That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams and her sister."

Will went on to call Richard a "dreamer like no one you've ever known" before thanking his castmates Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton for helping bring the family's inspiring story to the silver screen.