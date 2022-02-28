Jill Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Derick Dillard After Miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Jill Duggar.
The Counting On alum and her husband Dereck Dillard are expecting another child, she revealed in a blog post shared to the Dillard family website on Sunday, Feb. 27. The exciting news comes less than a year after Jill suffered a miscarriage, which she opened up about in the new blog post.
"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," Jill wrote. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"
Jill, 30, added that she and Dereck, 32, "are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far," and they're looking forward to finding out the baby's sex "soon."
The announcement included a sweet family photo, showing the couple posing with a "baby" balloon next to their two sons, Sam, 4, and Israel, 6.
Jill initially revealed that she suffered a miscarriage back in Oct. 2021, writing on Instagram, "We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying."
The message captioned a montage of videos from her brief pregnancy, including the moment she and Dereck learned they were expecting. And though Jill said in a blog post that it was too early to know the baby's sex, they picked the name River because it "encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember."
The couple left their 19 Kids and Counting spinoff Counting On in 2017 and spoke out following its cancellation in June 2021.
"During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us!" Jill and Dereck said in a statement at the time. "However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family."
Jill had been vocal about her desire to distance herself from the Duggar family prior to Counting On's cancellation, though. As she said in Oct. 2020, "Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us."