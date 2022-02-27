Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Turn Up the Heat During Cabo Getaway

Check out details and photos from Miley Cyrus's romantic vacay with her new boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando.

By Corinne Heller Feb 27, 2022 3:00 AMTags
MusicMiley CyrusVacationCouples
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson Talk Hosting Live NYE Bash!

Miley Cyrus took the party out of the U.S.A. this week—the pop star went on a romantic vacay with her new boyfriend, Maxx Morando, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pop star and drummer for alternative rock band Liily arrived on a private jet earlier this week, a local source told E! News. On Friday, Feb. 25, the lovebirds were photographed showing sweet PDA and basking in the sun at their beachside resort.

"Miley and Maxx had a great time together and walked around the resort holding hands and kissing," the source said. "They cuddled up to one another wherever they went. They had lunch at the poolside restaurant and sat on the same side of the table whispering to each other and laughing."

Miley, 29, and Maxx, 23, also enjoyed a private dinner on the beach, the insider continued, adding that "they seemed very happy being together and relaxing on vacation."

photos
Miley Cyrus' Most Candid Confessions

Miley and Maxx first sparked romance rumors in November, when they were spotted looking cozy at Gucci's Love Parade runway show on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In December, he joined her and Pete Davidson backstage as they rehearsed for NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami.

In January, a different source confirmed exclusively to E! News in January that Miley was "happily dating" Maxx and that "it's official between them." An additional insider said at the time, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

See photos of Miley and Maxx on their Cabo vacation:

HEM / BACKGRID
All Smiles
HEM / BACKGRID
Miley and Her Man
HEM / BACKGRID
PDA Alert
HEM / BACKGRID
Brb Texting
HEM / BACKGRID
Soaking Up the Rays
HEM / BACKGRID
Chilling Out
HEM / BACKGRID
Being Miley
HEM / BACKGRID
Getting Some Sun

Trending Stories

1

Kanye "Ye" West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Critique of His Posts

2

Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone

3

Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd

4

Maks Chmerkovskiy Makes Plea To Kirstie Alley From War-Torn Ukraine

5

Love Is Blind's Danielle, Iyanna & Deepti Reunite in Las Vegas

Latest News

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Turn Up the Heat in Cabo

All the Best Celebrity Couple Moments at the SAG Awards

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Bleached Eyebrows at Versace Runway Show

Maks Chmerkovskiy Makes Plea To Kirstie Alley From War-Torn Ukraine

Kanye "Ye" West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Critique of His Posts

Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd