See Where Selena Gomez and Other Stars Will Be Sitting at the 2022 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez will make her major acting award show debut at the 2022 SAG Awards. See where she and more of your favorite celebs will be sitting at the event.

By Corinne Heller Feb 26, 2022 5:49 PMTags
Will SmithAwardsSAG AwardsSelena Gomez
Watch: 2022 SAG Awards: 6 Reasons We Can't Wait to Watch!

Selena Gomez's major acting comeback and success as an executive producer have earned her a prime seat at the 2022 SAG Awards, her debut at the annual show.

According to photos of celebrity placement cards released ahead of the Feb. 27 ceremony, the Only Murders in the Building star and award presenter is set to be seated at a round table between Will Smith, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard, and Gomez's former colleague Ross Butler.

While Gomez did not receive an individual SAG Award nomination, her show Only Murders in the Building, which she co-executive produced, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, while her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short received nods for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Butler, who is also presenting an award and who starred in Gomez's former series 13 Reasons Why, is also set to be seated next to Helen Mirren, who will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.

photos
2022 SAG Award Nominations: Snubs & Surprises

The Live From E!: SAG Awards pre-show begins Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on E!, and the 2022 SAG Awards ceremony will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

Check out the SAG Awards seating arrangements below:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Helen Mirren, Ross Butler, Selena Gomez & Will Smith

Ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards, photos showed seating charts featuring top stars. Here are some of them.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain & Lee Jung-Jae

A place card for the actress, who received a SAG Award nod for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, appears next to one for the actor, who is nominated for Squid Game.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lee Jung-Jae, Alexandra Daddario & Helen Mirren

The White Lotus actress is to be seated in between the Squid Game actor and the veteran actress who is receiving a SAG Life Achievement Award.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lee Jung-Jae
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lady Gaga & Jung Ho-Yeon

The singer and actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for House of Gucci, is set to be seated next to the star who received a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

2

Michael Madsen Arrested For Trespassing One Month After Son's Death

3

Love Is Blind's Danielle, Iyanna & Deepti Reunite in Las Vegas

4

Adam Levine's New Mustache Will Have You V Shocked

5

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox Step Out in Matching Outfits in Milan

Latest News

See Where Your Favorite Stars Will Be Sitting at the 2022 SAG Awards

Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Support Their Fiancés at LA Concert

Exclusive

8 Black TV Superheroes Reflect on What Their Characters Mean to Them

Tory Burch Private Sale: Prices as Low as $39 on These 24 Finds

Aerie Weekend Sale: Score Up to 30% Off Tops, Flare Pants & More

See Laverne Cox's Most Iconic Fashion Moments Through the Years

We Found Incredible Deals Up to 88% Off at J.Crew’s End-of-Season Sale