Renée Zellweger Is Diabolical & Unrecognizable in Wild The Thing About Pam Trailer

Grab the wine—Renée Zellweger is bringing true crime obsession straight into your living room.
The two-time Academy Award winner stars as Pam Hupp in the Feb. 25 trailer for NBC's upcoming limited series The Thing About Pam. The show, which premieres March 8, tells the insane real-life story of Hupp, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger and is the main suspect in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.
But that's not just what made Hupp a new acting challenge for Zellweger. Hupp's tale also includes surprising exonerations, false identities and an undying love for Big Gulp-esque cups.
As you'll see in the trailer, Zellweger is almost entirely unrecognizable, as she dons a wig, make-up and body suit to transform into Hupp. Zellweger also infuses Hupp with a campy, ominous nature, which has made her such a fascinating—and terrifying—figure. As the cops and investigators begin to circle, she remains breezy and carefree, even deadpanning "it's only going to get worse...trust me."
We might be sleeping with the lights on tonight.
Hupp's story garnered national attention after appearing over the course of five different episodes of NBC's Dateline. Most prominently, a 2019 episode—also called, "The Thing About Pam"—updated viewers on the latest shocking developments in Hupp's case.
The episode was subsequently turned into a massively successful true crime podcast hosted by Dateline's Keith Morrison, which introduced legions of new true crime aficionados to Hupp's story.
Hupp entered an Alford guilty plea in 2019 for the murder of Gumpenberger—which allowed her to avoid the death penalty without admitting guilt to the murder. And, per NBC News, Hupp maintains she's innocent in the murder of Faria.
As for the series, it also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon and Glenn Fleshler.
The Thing About Pam premieres Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 10 p.m. on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.
