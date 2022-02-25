Sister Wives’ Paedon Reveals What It was Like Growing Up With Kody Brown as His Dad

Ever wonder what it would be like growing up as part of Sister Wives' Brown family? Well, Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon has the answers.

Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

How much time do you get with your father when you're one of 18 children?

Apparently, not a lot. It's no secret 23-year-old Paedon Brown had an unconventional upbringing, and in an interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Kody Brown's son opened up about what it was like growing up as part of a polygamist family with Kody as the patriarch.

The Sister Wives' star has been a regular on the series since its premiere in 2010 and is the son of Christine, who recently announced her split from Kody back in November.

When host Kate Casey asked Paedon if Kody was able to share his time evenly with the kids, he said that he doesn't "think so."

"He mainly tried to focus on the younger kids," he explained, "when there's another one born. I don't want to say, favorite is the wrong word, but favorite is the best example I can give. With a new child he needed to protect."

Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Sweetest Moments With Ex Kody

Paedon continued, "He still loved us very much, but Logan being the eldest child, not the youngest, it kind of shifted, it's not a problem. He really wanted to help the younger kids come into this world better. And when we were all growing up, we all got experience with him. We all got time with him, but the youngest kid just got a bit more."

But although he is thankful for the time spent with his father and growing up in a polygamist family, Paedon shared that he doesn't want that for his life. In fact, "none" of the kids do.

"We are all super grateful for it," Paedon explained. "We have brothers and sisters. My mom didn't have any sons but me. I have brothers because of it. I'm so grateful for polygamy, but it's not the life I want. I honestly don't believe in it."

And while Paedon noted that he doesn't "watch the show," we'll certainly be binge-watching past Sister Wives episodes while we wait for season 17.

Listen to Reality Life with Kate Casey when new episodes drop every three times a week.

