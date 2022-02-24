Save Up to 70% On These 18 Free People Finds Before They Sell Out

A 70% discount at Free People? Yes, please!

By Marenah Dobin Feb 24, 2022 4:31 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-Comm: Free People DealsFree People

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you in the mood for a closet refresh? Whether you're looking to build a capsule wardrobe or just add some special pieces to your closet, Free People has what you're looking for. From dressed-up events to working out to a chill night at home, Free People has you covered with versatile styles that work for many different occasions.

That's why you need to head over to the sale section. There are some true gems in there, at unbelievable prices, just waiting for you to shop with discounts up to 70%. Check out these pieces and add them to your cart ASAP before someone else beats you to it.

read
Save Up to 80% On These 19 Bestsellers From Khloe Kardashian’s Brand Good American

Free People Hold Me Top

This velvet top is so on trend right now, somehow striking a balance between those Bridgerton vibes and a modern-day look. It comes in fuchsia, yellow, and a beautiful chocolate brown color, which is also pretty trendy right now.

$78
$30
Free People

Free People High-Rise Happiness Runs Lurex Leggings

Sometimes the first step of getting into a new self-care routine is the perfect outfit. If you want to get your fitness on, add these high-rise leggings to your workout wardrobe. The sparkling leggings are made from super stretchy fabric that moves as you do with extra hold compression.

$80
$40
Free People

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

2

Read Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Tribute to Twins on Their 14th Birthday

3

Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on Rosie O’Donnell's Apology

Free People Velvet Baby Tee

Velvet is everywhere these days! It's a classic and it's the moment right now. This t-shirt could be super casual if you want or you can easily dress it up with an oversized blazer or some leather pants

$30
$10
Free People

Free People Loose Lips Cardi

How much do you love this lavender? It's a gorgeous color and a timeless style that you will wear forever. 

$78
$30
Free People

Free People Marley Top

If you think about it, this is really multiple items in one. You can wear it completely off the shoulder, pull the shoulders up high, or you can wear it on one shoulder and off the other. It's such a simple, sleek look that you can style in so many fashionable ways. It also comes in green, teal, and cream.

$68
$40
Free People

Free People Greetings From The Sofa Set

Feel cozy and cute in this adorable, patterned pajama set.

$88
$50
Free People

Free People Beach Riot Leon Shorts

These color block shorts are too fun to resist. They'll be your go-to for working out and hanging out.

$98
$50
Free People

Free People Coffee Date Cardi

You can never have too many cardigans. They're a purchase you'll never regret buying. You will wear them all the time and keep them forever and ever.

$78
$50
Free People

Free People Bayside Tank

How gorgeous is this neon pink? You will be the moment any time you rock this tank, especially with the cut-out detail at the center. It also comes in black.

$98
$50
Free People

Free People Maisie Vegan Mini Skirt

We often pair our favorite tops with jeans and our favorite black pants and skirts, but this burgundy mini is such a great neutral that you can wear just as much with the shirts you already have. We also included this look in our all-leather roundup.

$78
$50
Free People

Free People Leighton Loafer Mules

We are so here for a loafer. They're definitely on-trend right now, but they're such a great investment because you'll wear them for years to come. 

$148
$70
Free People

Free People Milk It Fever Flare Pants

Flares are definitely having a moment right now and you will too if you have these pants in your life. How can you resist the sweater-level softness of this cable knit fabric?

$98
$70
Free People

Free People Claudia Sweater Midi

This sweater midi dress is a season-spanning piece that you can wear for most of the year. It is absolutely worth the investment, it's super soft, and it can be styled in so many different ways.

$70
Free People

Free People Baby Got Track Jacket

You need this track jacket in your life. It's everything pre-workout, post-workout, during the workout, and honestly any time you need to wear a light jacket. It also comes in two other colors.

$118
$70
Free People

Free People CRVY Real Deal Vegan Suede Flare Pants

These flared pants are absolutely stunning and incredibly comfortable. They also come in black.

$128
$70
Free People

Free People Angelic Pullover

Go for the slouchy fit with this oversized crewneck sweater. This neutral is super versatile, but this top also comes in some gorgeous, bold colors too.

$148
$70
Free People

Free People Under The Wire Bodysuit

This bodysuit is everything of the sort. This flattering top looks amazing with your favorite jeans, skirt, leather pants, and even some sweatpants if you're in the mood for some athleisure.

$128
$70
Free People

Free People Korva Set

Has loungewear ever looked this chic? These fringe details are just stunning. Whether you're kicking it on the couch or going out for a brunch, this outfit is definitely a yes.

$352
$200
Free People

If you're looking for amazing Free People finds, check out this shacket that we are obsessed with.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

2

Read Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Tribute to Twins on Their 14th Birthday

3

Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on Rosie O’Donnell's Apology

4

16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Tom Brady's Post-NFL Gig Is Totally Unexpected

Latest News

Comedian Donny Davis Dead at 43: Demi Lovato & More Stars Pay Tribute

Why Fashionistas Everywhere Love Ciara's LITA and Human Nation Lines

Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence on Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Robin Roberts Shares Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Lara Flynn Boyle Spotted on Rare Public Outing

Exclusive

Go Inside Anders Holm's DMs With Seth Rogen & More Comedians

Save Up to 70% On These 18 Free People Finds Before They Sell Out