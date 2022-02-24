Refresh Your Space With These It Girl-Approved Home Décor Pieces

If your space isn't sparking joy, it's time to do a little home shopping!

For us, we find our bliss while meditating and scouring sites like Urban Outfitters, Etsy and Nordstrom for new décor. You can buy a bunch of clothes, but the truth is you won't interact with shoes or a pair of jeans on a daily basis like you will with pillows, glassware or a lamp. At the end of the day, your home should inspire you and feel authentic to who you are at your core.

Whether your space could use conversation-starting lights or new pillows or perhaps candles and unique coffee books, we've got you covered. Plus, with spring around the corner, now is a great time to give your space a little refresh.

If you don't know where to begin with your mini home redesign and need some inspiration, we rounded up trending home décor pieces that will make your space Instagram and TikTok-worthy. Scroll below to check them out!

Large Bust David Statue Soy Wax Scented Candle

Hellenistic-inspired home design is predicted to take over this year. Whether you're into modern, maximalist or minimalism decor, this bust statue candle will compliment a variety of aesthetics.

$30
Amazon

INGLENIX Grey White Ceramic Vase

This vase looks way more than $31! Add some fresh or dried flowers to make it the perfect centerpiece for your tablescape.

$40
$31
Amazon

Disco Ice Bucket

We are obsessed with this disco ball ice bucket! Use it to keep your drink of choice cool or solely for décor purposes.

$80
Z Gallerie

Pink Lip Bowls

Use this adorable lip bowl to store your keys, lipsticks or small grab-n-go must-haves.

$25
$19
Etsy

Dusen Dusen Everybody Tissue Box Cover

Let's face it: Tissue boxes are not the most chic, but they're necessary during flu season. Thankfully, this colorful box cover will help with that!

$40
Urban Outfitters

Mykonos Muse Coffee Table Book

There is a really good chance, you'll find one or two of Assouline's travel coffee table books in an It Girl's home. They offer a pop of color to any coffee table or bookshelf!

$95
Assouline
$95
Neiman Marcus

Blue Multi Color Chill Pill Pillow

If you love Jonathan Adler pillows, but don't have the budget for them, this pillow is a great alternative!

$62
Etsy

Frankie Candle Wall Sconce

This checkered candle wall sconce is so rad! It's great for filling empty wall space or framing mirrors and artwork,

$39
Urban Outfitters

Ansel Table Lamp

Mushroom lamps are making a comeback! This retro-inspired light is definitely what your bedside table is missing.

$89
Urban Outfitters

Sophie Lou Jacobsen Bilboquet Carafe

This carafe is just *chef's kiss*! Style it on your bar cart or bedside table for your hydration and aesthetic needs.

$165
Nordstrom

Tough Stuff Collection

Plants make everything better! Well, unless you're not a great plant mom or dad. Thankfully, Bloomscape has a great selection of care-free plants that will help you up the serene vibes of any room.

$69
Bloomscape

Boucle Ball Decorative Pillow

Add some texture to your couch or bed with these cozy boucle ball pillows!

$45
$36
Etsy

Squiggle Reflector Mirror

Squiggly mirrors are all the rage right now. This one will for sure take your selfie game to a whole new level!

$119
Etsy

Glass Tile Coasters

Nobody wants ring marks on their tables. To prevent staining, keep these colorful tile coasters on hand for wine nights!

$18
Etsy

Emi Jay Vanity Tray

Organize your claw clips in style with this gorgeous vanity tray!

$128
Revolve

On Repeat Blanket

Although BaubleBar is known for their jewelry, did you know they make the cutest custom blankets, too? With this blanket, you can customize the size, letter and colors to match your room's aesthetic.

$88
BaubleBar

Nature Dried Pampas Grass

If you have a black thumb and cannot keep plants alive, we suggest a dried floral arrangement! Plus, they're more cost-effective in the long run.

$26
Amazon

Ready for more home must-haves? Check out all the ways you can incorporate the Greek chic trend in your home.

