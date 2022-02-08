Greek Chic Is the Latest Home Design Trend to Take Over TikTok & Instagram

Gorgeous, gorgeous girls' houses looks like the Parthenon.

By Emily Spain Feb 08, 2022 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Greek Chic Home Trend

Looking to give your space a makeover? Just take a cue from the home design trends circa 700-480 B.C.!

From colorful busts of Greek goddesses to Venus de Milo candles and column side tables, the ancient greek aesthetic is beginning to make its rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Perhaps it's Gen Z's required reading of The Odyssey in school or people waking up to their inner god or goddess that is influencing the Hellenistic-inspired revival. Regardless, we love the ancient Greece design concept because it's surprisingly affordable to achieve. 

Below, we rounded up everything you need to make your house or apartment look greek chic!

Home Trends Set to Take Over in 2022

Pantheon Dome Bookends

Give your books the Hellenistic treatment with these Pantheon bookends! To really achieve the Greek aesthetic, we recommend adding in some texts by Homer or Euripides.

 

$41
Etsy

Classical Greek Statue Decor Woman Bust Home Decor

Add a pop of color to your bookshelf or sideboard with this Greek statue! It also comes in white, gold and yellow.

$85
Etsy

Sappho Bust Lamp

Up the ambience of your reading nook or bedside table with this bust lamp.

$35
Etsy

CoasterStone Absorbent Stone Greek Key Coasters

While they likely did not have matcha lattes in ancient Greece, you can put yours on one of these Greek key coasters.

$20
Etsy

Venus de Milo Statue Candle

How stunning are these candles modeled after the famous Venus de Milo? They'll make any tablescape look that much more sophisticated.

$35
Etsy

Bust Ceramic Side Table

Now this side table is the definition of Greek chic! Whether you have a neutral or an eclectic color scheme going on, this table will fit in nicely.

$179
Etsy

Ancient Greece Gold White Wallpaper

Choose from a variety of applications and finishes and give your walls the ultimate Greek makeover. This wallpaper would make a great accent wall!

Shop @
Spoonflower

Pop Art Ancient Sculpture

While this sculpture might not line up the ancient Greek time period, it does capture the Hellenistic revival's overall aesthetic. We love the humorous ice cream cone detail!

$340
$306
Etsy

Berdine Greek Key Table

Add some Greek motifs to your space with this glass table!

$210
Walmart

Medusa Metal Wall Decor

Hang this metal Medusa fixture inside or outside, but be careful to not look at her too closely. We wouldn't want you or your guests turning to stone!

$142
$100
Etsy

Gabriella Pot

Decorate your patio or table with a few of these Greek-inspired pots. They'll make your plants look a bit more chic even when you forget to water them!

$48
Anthropologie

Athena Statue Print

This print will make a nice addition to any gallery wall.

$15
Etsy

Hollywood Regency Greek Key Pattern Gold and White Credenza

Give your dining room a regal touch with this beautiful credenza covered in a Greek key pattern.

$729
$584
Society6

Les Muses 3 Print

This modern take on ancient art will certainly add a fun flare to any bare wall.

$22
Etsy

Grecian Bust Table Lamp

Now this is a lamp! The linen shade paired with the Grecian bust will not only up the style factor of your place, but it'll elevate the overall ambience.

$268
Anthropologie

Vintage White Plaster Column Pillar

Put a Greek bust or a stack of ancient texts on top of this beautiful white plaster column that doubles as a side table.

$288
$201
Etsy

Ready for more home inspiration? Here's how you can curate a designer fridge on a beer budget!

