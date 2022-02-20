Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for the coronavirus, Buckingham Palace says.
The news about the 95-year-old U.K. monarch was announced Sunday, Feb. 20. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the statement said. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."
News of her ailment comes two weeks after the Queen, the world's longest-reigning monarch, marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne, and months after she was briefly hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment. BBC News reported that it is understood that a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen, who is fully vaccinated, has lived and worked since the start of the pandemic, and where she met her son and heir Prince Charles and other guests this month.
The Prince of Wales had visited his mother Feb. 8, a royal source told BBC News. On Feb. 10, Clarence House announced that Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, and on Feb. 14, it was revealed his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had also contracted the virus.
Despite her health setback, the Royal Family still put out a statement on the Queen's behalf on social media to congratulate Great Britain's curling teams on their recent successes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
"I send my warming congratulations to the Team GB Women's Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men's Curling team yesterday," the message read. "I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."
The message was signed "Elizabeth R." The R stands for "regina," which means "queen" in Latin.
While the Queen has largely kept up her royal engagements, both in-person and virtual in recent months, concerns about her health have grown, given her age and especially after her hospitalization last year, which was followed in November by an announcement from Buckingham Palace that the Queen had sprained her back, forcing her to miss the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony. On Feb 16, during her last in-person audience session at Windsor, while standing and chatting with two defense staff members, the monarch lightly said she "Well, as you can see, I can't move."
In addition to keeping up with her royal engagements, the Queen has also been taking care of family business to secure their legacy. Earlier this month, she released a statement that read, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."