Patrick Stewart and Ryan Reynolds Break Their Silence on Doctor Strange Sequel Rumors

Watch : Benedict Cumberbatch Sneaks Beyonce Into "Doctor Strange"

Nothing strange to see here!

At least, that's what Patrick Stewart and Ryan Reynolds are saying after rumors about their potential involvement in the upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness began to swirl online.

Fans first began to excitedly speculate that Stewart, who played Professor X in the first X-Men trilogy, might be making his grand return to the Marvel universe following the release of the film's latest trailer at Super Bowl LVI last Sunday, Feb 13.

In the clip, a voice that sounds similar to Stewart's can be heard saying, "We should tell him the truth."

The actor sidestepped the comparison—but did not outright deny it—in an interview with Comic Book on Feb. 19. "You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago," Stewart told the outlet. "So, I can't be held responsible for that."