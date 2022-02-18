Loren and Alexei Feel "Helpless" as Baby Faces Complications in After the 90 Days Sneak Peek

Watch : "Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days" Stars Share NICU Experience

The first few days following the birth of baby Boten were incredibly scary.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second child Boten into the world back in August. And now, in a Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days exclusive sneak peek, we get a first look at the struggles the couple faced after delivering the little one.

In the clip, Dr. Santos visits Loren and Alex in the recovery room and tells them that Boten must be intubated overnight. And while this was nerve wracking for them, the doctor assures the couple that once the medicine begins to work, their baby will be able to breathe on his own.

"When Dr. Santos says that he can't breathe on his own and that he's intubated, it's scary," Loren says in the clip. "You're like, 'Oh my gosh, is he going to make it?'"

"I questioned," she continues, "'Is it my fault that he can't breathe on his own? Is it my fault he came early? Could I have prevented it? Could I have done something different? Like, what did I do wrong?'"