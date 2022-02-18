Ulta Presidents’ Day Deals: Save Up to 50% On 13 Products From Peter Thomas Roth, Mario Badescu & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you in the mood to shop for some new haircare, skincare, body care, and makeup products? You're not the only one. Presidents' Day Sales are in full swing. There is no better time to shop a lot without spending a lot, especially if you're an Ulta customer. There are some can't miss deals happening right now on so many of your favorite brands, including Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, It Cosmetics, Honest Beauty, Baby Foot, and Peter Thomas Roth. There are some great sales and some "buy more, save more" opportunities this weekend.
Here are some of our "add to cart" must-haves. Shop these Presidents' Day Weekend deals before they sell out!
The Best Sale Items
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Antioxidant Recovery Cream
This cream reduces the appearance of redness and combats signs of aging in response to pollution, adverse weather, and blue light, according to the brand. If you have a lot of screen time with your phone computer, and TV, then you probably have a fair amount of blue light exposure.
An Ulta shopper shared, "This product keeps my combination with severe bouts of dryness skin under control. I use it once daily and I notice my face feels supple all day. A little product goes a very long way so that makes the price point very acceptable as well. I swear by PTR & this is a new favorite for my daily routine."
Another said, "I have been using this Moisturizer for a couple of months and I absolutely love it! A little bit goes a long way with this product, therefore it lasts me for quite some time. When you look at it, it may seem a bit heavy but you're supposed rub it between your fingers for a little bit and you're going to see it gets very thin and then I apply it to my skin and neck and not only is it light but it leaves my skin so moisturized, I absolutely love it!"
It Cosmetics Confidence in A Neck Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer
We all know that skincare is important, but it's not just about the face. You cannot forget about the neck! This anti-aging moisturizer reduces the appearance of fine lines (including those dreaded horizontal lines) and wrinkles, according to the brand. It absorbs quickly too. The brand even describes this as "shapewear for your neck."
An Ulta customer said, "You will see results! This cream is amazing! Took years off my necklines! Its. Little pricey but I've been using it for years and would never change!"
Another gushed, "I decided to try this neck cream for my fine lines and I saw immediate results. After a few days of using it, I starting noticing my neck was more firm and my fine lines were not as visible. I will continue to buy it, I don't know how I lived without it."
Urban Decay Cosmetics Cyber Shift 24/7 Shadow Stick
These eyeshadow sticks are incredibly easy to use. They're super blendable and they're mess-free. This formula is creamy and waterproof. There are two different two-piece sets on sale, the Smoky Duo and the Neutral Duo. The Smoky Duo has an olive green shimmer stick and another that's a deep bronze shimmer. The Neutral Duo has a warm copper shimmer and a rose metallic sparkling eyeshadow.
"This was a great find, and completely makes my green eyes really pop. Excellent definition and blending," a shopper said.
Another shared, "I'm using these sticks as liners. The color sets after 30 seconds allowing for blending time but doesn't smudge the rest of the day."
Exuviance Antiredness Calming Serum
If your skin tends to get red, blotchy, and irritated, add the Exuviance Antiredness Calming Serum to your regimen. According to Exuviance's consumer study, 97% of people said their irritated skin felt "soothed" with continual use of the product, 90% described it as "cooling," and 100% said that the serum hydrated their skin.
An Ulta shopper gushed, "Miracle serum!!! I thought I was just going to have to live with deep red acne scars but this stuff actually does it's job! I've only been using it for about two weeks and I'm so impressed with my results! My skin type is very sensitive and it doesn't burn or break me out. Girl buy it!"
Another said, "This stuff is truly amazing!!! Calms down my redness in minutes. Not heavy or greasy at all!!! This also keeps my face so balanced throughout the day!!! Definitely worth every penny!!!"
Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
The Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel is basically a pedicure in a box. Each treatment comes with two plastic booties filled with exfoliating solution that works like a chemical peel, removing dry, dead skin and moisturizing your feet as it goes. After a couple days, your feet start to shed... and then like magic, you'll have feet that are ready for sandal season. If you want to accelerate the process, soak your feet for 15 minutes every day.
One Ulta shopper admitted that they "couldn't believe how well it worked," elaborating, "I have been struggling for the last couple years with really rough, calloused feet and this peel really helped! My feet are so much softer, and there's no more cracking around the heel or the ball of my foot." Another customer shared, "Love it! I use BabyFoot about every 4 months. Removes dead skin and it keeps my feet looking smooth."
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Jessica Alba told E! News, "The Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is my favorite - for me it's like a drink of water for my skin (the main ingredient is water!). It's great for all skin types including oily, dry and sensitive - and it is perfect for people who want to be hydrated but don't like heavy or ultra oily moisturizers. Sometimes I like to leave a thin layer on my face and let it slowly seep into my skin. Or, I will rub it in and feel the moisturizer burst into liquid form. Either way -with two types of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and jojoba esters- it's great!"
An Ulta shopper with oily skin raved, "Everything that was missing from my night routine. I am oily and hormonal acne prone, and this cream is perfect for my issues. I woke up with stubborn acne healing faster than they were before!"
An Ulta shopper with dry skin said, "This is a great moisturizer for dry skin especially applying it after I just jump out of shower. It leaves me comfortable, plump and it has no fragrance. Very good one for a good price."
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
This is one of the best mascaras around, price point aside. It delivers full volume and length without feeling heavy on your lashes. This formula doesn't flake or smudge, but it's easy to remove with your standard makeup remover.
An Ulta shopper said, "This is literally the perfect mascara. It makes your lashes look so long and I would 100% recommended it!!" Another said, "Best mascara I've bought in years. I absolutely love this mascara, I heard good reviews so I decided to try it for myself and I'm absolutely loving it."
Keys Soulcare Spa Moment Holiday Set
Keys Soulcare is Alicia Keys' beauty brand. This bundle is the perfect introduction to the products and a great set for travel since it's full of mini-sized products. It includes the Renewing Body + Hand Wash, Rich Nourishing Body Cream, and the Harmony Mask, which balances and calms irritated skin. These products were developed with a board-certified dermatologist.
A fan of the mask raved, "This mask worked wonders for my face. Restored moisture as well as softened my skin with the first application."
Another said, "Perfect mask. I love the way this mask feels on my skin! It leaves my pores cleaner and skin smoother. Smells great, feels great, and made with clean, natural ingredients from Mother Nature. Perfect!"
Aquaphor Lip Repair
If your lips are feeling dry, Aquaphor Lip Repair is a truly miraculous moisturizing product.
A shopper said, "Really does work! Got this as a desperate buy because my lips were so dry despite everything I tried. Really does restore the moisture, which during the winter months is a must!"
Another said, "Truly a holy grail product. My lips were bleeding and cracking at the corners. I picked this up on a recommendation and it healed my lips within a few days. It is currently winter at the time of this review and the temperature has been in the single digits, which means cracked and chapped lips. Protect your lips with this product!"
WLDKAT Travel Size Patchouli + Cherimoya Gel Cleanser
This cleanser removes dirt and makeup, without making your skin feel stripped and dry. Instead it hydrates and smoothes the skin.
"I really love this cleanser! It has a thick, luxe gel texture, & it leaves my face feeling clean + soft. I'm 100% over stripping/drying cleansers, & this one absolutely is not. It provides a wonderful cleansing experience, since the texture is so silky, & the scent isn't too overpowering (strong fragrance in skincare gives me migraines). Overall, I've been really happy with every WLDKAT product I've tried. This one is a 10/10," an Ulta customer shared.
Another said, "I love this cleanser!!!! I have combination skin so I struggle finding a cleanser that gets rid of the oil but also doesn't leave me dry and this one does it!!! Not a strong fragrance either. I will definitely buy this in the future."
Can't-Miss Buy More, Save More Deals
Mario Badescu: Buy 1 Get 1 40% off
If you buy one Mario Badescu product at Ulta, get another for 40% off. You can stock up on the same product or you can get two different items. The Mario Badescu
Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater is a miraculous spray that hydrates and soothes the skin in addition to setting makeup. The Drying Lotion is an absolute essential whenever a pimple arises.
Aveeno Face Cleansers and Body Care: Buy 1 Get 1 40% off
Stock up on Aveeno Face Cleansers and Body Care products while there's a buy 1, get 1 40% off deal at Ulta. The Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub is an absolute game changer for exfoliating skin without being harsh.
Thayers: Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off
Buy one, get another for 40% off when you shop Thayers products at Ulta.
The Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a classic, game-changing product. It renews, clarifies, and hydrates the skin. If you want balanced, glowing skin with smooth texture and diminished pores, you need to incorporate this toner into your routine. This is just what you need to soothe and revitalize your skin.
"I no longer have a lot of blemishes ever since I found Thayers. It doesn't make my skin oily either. I have super sensitive skin so the non fragrance one works best for me," an Ulta shopper shared. Another said, "My esthetician told me to use this toner in the morning instead of cleanser. I wasn't thrilled about the idea but now I've been using it for two weeks and my pores are smaller and my face doesn't get as greasy during the day. Highly recommend if you have sensitive/combination skin."
