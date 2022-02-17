Presidents’ Day Deals at Sephora: Save 67% On 14 Must-Haves from Fenty Beauty, Fresh, KVD, Briogeo & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you looking to refresh your self-care routine? If you feel like your hair is limp, your skin is dull, your concealer isn't cutting it, or you're over your current lipstick selection, then it's time to get your shop on. Presidents' Day Weekend is one of the best times to shop and there are some great deals at Sephora, but, unfortunately they will not last forever. There are some major discounts, up to 67% off, which means you need to "add to cart" and check out before these beauty must-haves sell out.
If you're not sure what to buy, we rounded up some must-shop items to ease your shopping experience with a complete breakdown full of the must-have information:
- What It Is
- What Shoppers Have To Say
- Your Discount
- The Number Of "Loves" From Sephora Shoppers
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lil' Bronze Duo
What It Is: A two-piece set to warm up your complexion and give you that glow on the go. The kit has a Mini Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer and a Mini Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "I absolutely love the matte bronzer and the matchstix. It gave me a very natural glowy bronzed look and I'm obsessed.
Your Discount: 30% off
Sephora Loves: 67.5K+
Huda Beauty Demi Matte Cream Liquid Lipstick
What It Is: A soft, creamy liquid lipstick that lasts all day long on your lips.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Best lipstick out there. I am the kind of person that cannot keep their lipstick on! I have to reapply throughout the day. Well, I tried this for the first time this past weekend. I had 3 family events to attend. I have to say this is probably the best lipstick I have ever tried! I did not even use a lip liner with it. It stayed on even through eating and drinking. It is a perfect texture, not too matte and not to thin. Highly pigmented and amazing staying power!"
Your Discount: 40%
Sephora Loves: 78.6K+
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Treatment
What It Is: A super lightweight serum that immediately delivers long-lasting hydration to your skin in as little as one use.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "HOLY GRAIL!!! Let me first start off by saying that I don't usually write reviews but I had to for this one. This stuff is MAGIC! I've suffered from cystic acne and due to it left me with some textured skin. Well not anymore. I noticed after one use that my skin looked smoother and was softer. Now, my skin is literally glowing! It literally looks like I went to a spa. Definitely worth the price!"
Your Discount: 50%
Sephora Loves: 8.5K+
Boscia Vitamin B12 Hydration Booster Serum
What It Is: A serum that rejuvenates and repairs the skin with a dose of hydration. It also reduces redness, dullness, and uneven skin texture.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "I have only used it once so far, but my initial impression is 'wow'.. these past couple of months I've been getting minor rosacea on my cheeks and red irritated dots have just been increasing. Tiny red broken capillaries on my cheeks and around my nose are visible too. I tried a number of products claiming to repair or restore the skin barrier and nothing really worked. Until this!!"
Your Discount: 50%
Sephora Loves: 1.6K+
Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Skincare Value Set
What It Is: A limited edition skincare kit that addresses fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, and dullness. The set included a 2-in-one makeup removing cleanser, an antioxidant-rich essence, a firming moisturizer, and a de-puffing eye cream.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Anti aging miracle set. I am always searching for the best anti aging products to keep my skin looking healthy and youthful. One of my favorites is the Black Tea Collection from Fresh... My skin looks bright, youthful and the overall health of my skin is noticeably improved. This set has everything you need for creating an amazing anti aging routine. It is a perfect gift for anyone or as a selfcare present."
Your Discount: 40%
Sephora Loves: 8.5K+
OleHenriksen 3 Little Wonders Set
What It Is: A skincare regimen that targets the visible signs of aging. The brand claims that it's capable of "transforming the look of your skin in seven days." The three-piece set includes True-C Truth Serum (which is an E! Shopping Editors favorite), Sheer Transformation® Perfecting Moisturizer, and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel,
What Shoppers Have To Say: "I have only been using this for a couple days now and already have noticed a great improvement in skin tone and reduced redness. I even went out without putting on my CC cream today to run errands-I haven't been comfortable being barefaced in years!"
Your Discount: 55%
Sephora Loves: 11.7K+
Origins Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Mega-Bright SPF 30 Skin Tone Correcting Oil-Free Moisturizer
What It Is: A moisturizer with SPF that addresses hyperpigmentation, dullness, and acne scars.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Loving this moisturizer! I have been using it for a few weeks now and I have noticed my skin looks much brighter and I have less dark spots. It is very light - not greasy and has a delicate smell. Quickly became my everyday moisturizer."
Your Discount: 40% off
Sephora Loves: 18.4K+
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit
What It Is: A kit that addresses hair dryness, damage, split ends, and breakage. The three-piece set makes hair shiny and boosts moisture by up to 88%, according to Briogeo. This set includes a deep conditioning mask, shampoo, and a conditioner.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "My favorite! Usually I don't write a review, but this shampoo plus mask is OMG! It do the magic to my hair. My hair is moisturized, smooth, shiny, and manageable. It won't weigh down my hair. I like how my hair feels after use these products. I was looking for hair products for my thick hair for a long time and tried many other high end products, I am glad I give this a chance. Plus it is silicone and sulfate free."
Your Discount: 26% off
Sephora Loves: 19.4K
Dr. Jart+ Dermask Water Jet Soothing Hydra Solution
What It Is: A soothing sheet mask that calms sensitive, irritated skin. It addresses redness, dryness, and blemishes.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Life Saver. My skin is very sensitive and acne prone plus dry in the winter. I don't help matters by only drinking Diet Coke and wine! After a late night at the office with my extra drying space heater, I went home and used this mask. It saved my skin and it still looks great 3 days later. I will definitely repurchase."
Your Discount: 33%
Sephora Loves: 14.9K+
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mini What it Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray
What It Is: A hydrating spray that you can use before makeup to prep the skin for foundation or you can use it over makeup to refresh your skin throughout the day. Shay Mitchell uses this too.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Great primer! sprayed this one after washing my face and before applying makeup. My skin glowed and my makeup looked fresh all night. Definitely gives my skin a nice pick me up. Will be adding this to my beauty routine for sure."
Your Discount: 50%
Sephora Loves: 18K+
Huda Beauty The Overachiever High Coverage Concealer
What It Is: A full coverage, creamy concealer with a matte finish that's incredibly easy to blend.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Holy grail - I've bought so many of these. Best concealer in the business! I wear it for casual days and formal days, it's the best! Never changing this ever out of my life."
Your Discount: 50%
Sephora Loves: 92.7K+
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set
What It Is: A limited edition, two-piece set with two of the most popular products from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: the long-lasting Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner and Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "The eyeliner is extremely vivid and long lasting. Applies very easily to lower lash line as well. The lipstick is also the same, it's very vivid from only one coat, and doesn't dry the lips at all (I usually put on a balm on top of my liquid lipsticks, and I def didn't need it with this one)"
Your Discount: 29%
Sephora Loves: 33.4K+
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Shine Liquid Lipstick
What It Is: A long-lasting liquid lipstick with a shiny, lip gloss-esque finish that hydrates the lips.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "I love this lipstick! The color is perfect & is long lasting. I was so thrilled with it, I ordered a second tube of it! The color is rich & deep & lasts!"
Your Discount: 67%
Sephora Loves: 51.9K
KVD Beauty Lock-It Powder Foundation
What It Is: A powder foundation with matte coverage and provides a pore-blurring finish.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "This is my go to, favorite foundation. When I wear it, it feels light on my skin and I don't even notice I'm wearing foundation. I don't put too much, I usually try to leave it at medium coverage, but you can build it up if you want."
Your Discount: 49%
Sephora Loves: 27.8K+
