How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

Roll the cameras! The Screen Actors Guild Awards are on their way.

Just before the 2022 Oscars, the 2022 SAG Awards will give recognition to some of the talented performers of this year's top TV shows and film on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The award show will finally be breaking away from the Zoom room and return to its two-hour format in-person. Last year's 2021 SAG Awards were completely virtual, featuring pre-taped skits and acceptance speeches, brought to viewers from a Zoom-like break room.

Another change to the main attraction is that the award show will be moving from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall—where it has been since 1997—to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar venue, according to Variety.

The guild announced the list of nominees on Jan. 12 with Succession and Ted Lasso leading the pack with the most nominations of six total for each series. House of Gucci also swooped up nominations for the SAG Awards while simultaneously being snubbed for the Oscars. Will the drama on the Gucci family, led by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, prove itself in the upcoming SAG Awards?

For those waiting on the edge of their seat, here's how to find out and watch the special from home.