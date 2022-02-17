Can You Really Wash Your Hair Only Once A Week?

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Why does it seem like sitting in the salon chair and being told by your hair dresser that you're washing your hair too much is a universal experience? We've all seen the recommendations from hair experts that we should only be washing our hair once a week, but is it really attainable? As someone who works out everyday, this has always seemed a little out of reach for me.
"The majority of research suggests that washing the hair is actually a damaging process," Jordan Potter, style director at HOB Salons, told Women's Health Magazine back in 2020. Jordan said shampoos strip your hair of its natural oils and conditioner can only replace some of those defenses.
After reading that you can actually train your hair to produce less oil as you add more days between washes, I have finally settled on Kim Kardashian's approach. She told Into The Gloss that she washes her hair every five days, or about twice a week. Kim and her beauty team will create different hairstyles based on how many days it has been since her last wash. I, too, have found that a sleek, slicked-back low bun can be a life-saver when my hair needs a wash but I want to push it one more day.
Another source on my journey to washing my hair less? TikTok. Are we surprised? Jonathan Van Ness not only founded JVN Hair, but also shares amazing tips for at-home hair care on TikTok. JVN actually answered a question relating to a way to detox the scalp for anyone who works out everyday. JVN also shares tips for no-heat hairstyles. Another perk of washing my hair less is that I don't have to use heat to dry it everyday.
I have yet to go a full week between washes, but scroll below for the products that have helped me get my hair to a place where I wash it only twice a week!
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
The Olaplex Bun is trending on TikTok for a reason. It makes a gorgeous difference for your hair! I like to put this Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair product into my hair and slick my hair back into a bun on Thursdays before I wash my hair for silky hair over the weekend!
JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Treatment Oil
Responding specifically to someone on TikTok asking for tips to achieve a healthy scalp when working out/ sweating everyday, Jonathan Van Ness says to massage this oil into your scalp before you wash it for a detoxed, healthy scalp. Let it sit for 15 minutes before washing it out. The turmeric and caffeine will decongest and increase blood flow to the scalp. It sets up a "really happy environment for your hair to grow" and even reduces breakage!
JVN Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops
Here's another JVN Hair product to add to your haircare routine. Hibiscus Extract provides antioxidant protection to prevent damage and color fading while Hemisqualane and Meadowfoam Esters combat frizz by adding shine and moisture and strengthening hair over time.
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
This shampoo really made a difference for my hair after switching away from my previous grocery store brand. This bottle lasts me a while, as a little goes a long way!
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Here's another great shampoo for detoxing your scalp, getting rid of buildup from dry shampoo and other products.
GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager
This scalp massager feels so great on your scalp. It increases blood flow to promote healthy hair growth and allows for better absorption of the products you are using on your hair.
Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap for Women
I love to wrap my hair in this towel on the days when I wash my hair. I've noticed there has been a lot less breakage in my hair since I started using this instead of a regular towel to dry my hair and wrap it up post-shower.