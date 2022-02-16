Allow Pregnant Rihanna to Capture Your Heart During Stylish Night Out

Watch : Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

Eat your heart out Rihanna fans.



The "Love On The Brain" singer continued to flaunt her one-of-a-kind pregnancy style while stepping out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Feb. 15. For the occasion, she sported a pair of Chrome Hearts pants, a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey and her iconic $15,000 Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket—which she first captured, well, hearts with in 2016.



Back then, she paired the outerwear with distressed jean shorts, a baseball cap and black strappy heels. And today, she's using it to fully embrace her bump style, which wasn't always the case.



Before announcing earlier this month that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting, the 33-year-old struggled to keep the news under wraps. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," the Good Girl Gone Bad singer recently told E! News' Justin Sylvester.