Save 78% On These 16 Bras & Panties Before They Sell Out: Cosabella, Natori, Spanx, Wacoal & More

Believe it or not, the most important part of an outfit is something that (most) people will never see: the undergarments. You can wear an outfit with your bra peeking out of the sides and then rock the same look with a smooth, supportive, no-show bra instead. It makes a world of difference, both aesthetically and comfort-wise. Everything you wear should make you feel your best, even your bras, underwear, and shapewear. It may take a bit of searching, but you can wear undergarments that are beautiful, functional, and affordable.
If your top drawer is in need of a refresh, there's a big sale happening at Bare Necessities right now. You can save 78% on bras, bralettes, sports bras, panties, and more. What should you buy? Here are a few ideas.
Maidenform Comfort Devotion Extra Coverage T-shirt Bra
This bra is supportive with foam-lined cups. It also has smoothing panels at the side and back to minimize bulge.
A shopper shared, "This is a great quality bra. It's one of the few that I have found that is very comfortable and fits my body type. I've had these for years. They last a long time with proper care and remain comfortable throughout the life of the product."
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra
This is a great everyday bra because you cannot see it through your clothes, the cups are made from lightweight memory foam, and it has adjustable straps.
"32DD Excellent tee shirt bra, great support, comfortable," a shopper said. Another shared, "This bra is so easy - it is comfortable, easy to launder and a great price. As good as it gets!"
Spanx Plus Size Everyday Shaping Brief
Eliminate panty lines with this medium control brief. These are a super popular style, with one shopper sharing, "Love these! Sooo much comfort, and I normally hare wearing control type undergarments. However, these are so comfortable and effective. I have gentle cycle machine washed and line dry. Ordered two, and will be ordering more. Just enough support without hurting your tummy. Very flexible fabric. Definitely recommend!"
Moi Cotton Plunge Bralette
This bralette is incredibly comfortable. It has a wide band for increased coverage and the straps are adjustable to personalize your fit.
"This is hands down my favorite bralette that I own. it is so cute and comfortable. It gives me a nice cleavage without showing too much. And it honestly doesnt even feel like I have anything on. Will definitely be purchasing in more colors," a shopper shared.
Bali Lace Desire Bra
This bra is just gorgeous with the lace all over. It has a super soft lining and it's made from stretchy, comfortable microfiber fabric.
Warner’s This Is Not a Bra T-shirt Bra
This bra provides superior comfort and support all day long. It doesn't feel like you're wearing a bra, yet you get exactly what you need. Trust the Bare Necessities shoppers on this one. A customer shared, "This bra gives excellent support, wonderful fit, and is VERY comfortable. I would recommend it highly."
Another raved, "I am so very happy I decided to try these, I was worried about bra shopping online. OMG, they are amazing!! I ordered 3 colors and cannot stop telling my female friends about them. It is true that the underwire is stitched into the bra better than any of my others. I never thought I would find comfort again until these bras! Would recommend to anyRead more about review stating This is Not a Braone!"
Maidenform Fit Sense Firm Control Thigh Slimmer
Prevent your thighs from chafing and refine your look when you wear these slimming, high-waisted shorts underneath your outfit.
Pour Moi Carla Lace-up Convertible High Impact Sports Bra
Fashion meets function with this lace-up convertible sports bra. If you love to work out, you need this bra for support during high impact activities. Plus, it has adjustable straps, which is rare for sports bras.
Natori Feathers Hipster
These lace panties are a Bare Necessities customer favorite, with one remarking, "Beautifully made - yes - more expensive but definitely worth the extra $$ to make you feel prettier. Superb quality & is luxurious. Such a perfect treat for myself."
Maidenform Love the Lift Lace Plunge Push-up & in Bra
If you need a bra that's sexy and comfortable. This gives you that push up and support you need with smoothing side wings.
"Been looking for this bra for 4 years and so happy to have found it here ! It's invisible under a shirt, super lightweight, and gives the best shape to even my small cup size," a fan gushed.
Reveal the Perfect Wireless Bra
The perfect bra doesn't exist? Well, think again. If you hate underwire, but you still want ample support, check this one out. It's wireless, supportive, and comfortable for all-day wear.
"This is a super comfortable bra, it fits great, and offers great support as I usually have a hard time with finding wireless bras that are supportive. I want to get different colors now," a shopper shared.
Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort Lace Bra
Feel sexy and comfortable in the Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort Lace Bra.
"Best bras! Pretty and feminine too! Best bras! Pretty and feminine too!These bras fit beautifully. This is my second time purchasing. The hold the girls up perfectly," a repeat customer shared.
Cosabella Never Say Never Comfie Thong
You just found your new everyday thong. It has a wide elastic waistband that never digs into your skin. Plus, there are no panty lines.
A reviewer declared, "Best underwear ever! Extremely comfortable, stretchy fabric and beautiful! I purchase Cosabella lingerie regularly, the Sweetie Never say never bralette and Comfie thing are my favorites."
Pour Moi Shannon Convertible Zip Wire-Free Sports Bra
Taking off your sports bra after a hard workout is the worst. Make your life so much easier with this one that zips in the front.
Birdsong Lily Comfort T-shirt Bra
This bra is extremely comfortable with memory foam cups and adjustable straps.
A shopper described it as "incredibly well crafted, designed and sooo comfortable," adding, "It's just great - no underarm spillage, breast spillage - and it is sexy!"
Another declared, "This bra is so beautiful. I like to look at myself when I put it on, before I put on a shirt. It is soft, supportive, and creates a great shape. I have a difficult bust size to fit, 32G, so it has been such a treat to find a beautiful bra, in my size, with the simplicity of shopping online. I'm so please with the purchase, I'll be buying a couple Read more about review stating Love this bra!more."
Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Racie Bralette
This is the best bralette. We even tested it out on different cup sizes. It's sexy, comfortable, and supportive. It's everything of the sort. You'll want it in every single color.
