Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Break Up After More Than 2 Years Together

Any way we can veto this split?



After a little more than two years of dating, actress Rosario Dawson and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have gone their separate ways, a source confirmed to E! News, sharing that the pair are "still friends." (Sen. Booker's office declined to comment.)



The 42-year-old Someone Great actress and Booker, 52, first met in 2018 at a political fundraiser, but the sparks didn't immediately fly. Months later, the two reconnected and that's when, the lawmaker revealed to the Washington Post in 2019, the two "talked for hours and hours."



Booker told the outlet that he was initially nervous while asking for Dawson's phone number. "I think I said something really stupid like, 'Uh, how would I get in touch with you?'" he told the outlet. "And she mercifully said something like, 'Oh, you want my phone number?' And my insides were like, 'Hell, yeah!'"