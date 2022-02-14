Lindsay Lohan Is the Best Sport After Poking Fun at Her Dramatic Past in 2022 Super Bowl Ad

Did you happen to catch Lindsay Lohan's Grade-A Super Bowl commercial? See how the actress poked a little fun at her past in her refreshing ad for Planet Fitness.

By Kisha Forde Feb 14, 2022 2:39 AMTags
SportsLindsay LohanSuper BowlCelebrities
Watch: Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl

Lindsay Lohan is back on our TV screens—and as expected, she's running things.
 
In between the supply of hilarious and head-spinning commercials during the 2022 Super Bowl, the 35-year-old actress locked fans in everywhere for exactly 30 seconds when she appeared in an ad for Planet Fitness—which just so happened to poke a tiny bit of fun at her former self.
 
In case you missed it, a voiceover (along with a chorus of other gym-goers) opened the commercial by asking, "What's gotten into Lindsay?" After remarking that "she's never been sharp," Lindsay is then seen hilariously beating Dennis Rodman at a game of Jeopardy!, getting a regular night of sleep (cue a bunch of paparazzi crying a stream of tears), and turning her "DUIs to DIYs."
 
But, as William Shatner succinctly remarked at the end: "Maybe it's not what's gotten into Lindsay—but what Lindsay has gotten into," as she strolled right out of her workout haven, sporting a literal purple glow.

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Best Roles

If you didn't catch the comical spot, not to worry—we have you covered. Watch it for yourself below.

Trending Stories

1

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

2

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

3

Mickey Guyton's National Anthem Performance Blows Super Bowl Fans Away

But Lindsay's ad isn't the only one that has us buzzing. Check out all the other Super Bowl spots that still have us in stitches:

YouTube
Hellmann’s "Mayo Tackles Food Waste" (2022)

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson found himself being tackled, quite literally, in this hilarious Hellman's ad centered around preventing food waste.

Youtube
Coca-Cola "Big Game" (2014)

The ad celebrated scenes from American life, but caused quite the controversy when "America the Beautiful" was sung in different languages.

YouTube
Budweiser "Puppy Love" (2014)

This commercial shows us the power of true friendship.

YouTube
Dannon Oikos Full House Reunion (2014)

We died seeing our three favorite guys Danny, Jesse and Joey in this Full House reunion!

YouTube
Doritos "Time Machine" (2014)

Most kids set up lemonade stands—but not Jimmy! In this adorable ad, the young boy scores a bag of Doritos after setting up a "working" time machine.

 

Youtube
Ellen DeGeneres & Beats Music (2014)

Watch the talk show host  "get down" in this hilarious rendition of some of our most favorite childhood fairytales.

Youtube
Seinfeld Reunion (2014)

This Jerry-George reunion for Seinfeld's new web series had us wild! We're sad this is probably the last of the duo's reunion, but we're glad it happened.

Youtube
Dodge Ram "Farmer" (2013)

This ad pays tribute to the late broadcaster Paul Harvey and associates tough work with a Dodge Ram.

Youtube
Volkswagon "The Force" (2011)

This cute ad shows a miniature Darth Vader using the Force to turn on this Volkswagon Passat.

Youtube
Chrysler & Eminem (2011)

The ad shows the glories of Detroit, while featuring the city's very own rapper in a Chrysler 200.

YouTube
Google "Parisian Love" (2010)

The power of the search engine was conveyed through only visuals in this romantic ad.

YouTube
Snickers "Betty White" (2010)

Betty White takes a tackle in this comical ad.

 

YouTube
Old Spice "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like" (2010)

This commercial won an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial.

YouTube
E-Trade Baby (2008)

And cue the takeover of the company's iconically creepy, yet cute talking babies.

YouTube
Reebok "Terry Tate: Office Linebacker" (2003)

"You kill the Joe, you make some mo'." You'll want to think twice before you walk away with the last cup of coffee without starting a new pot.

YouTube
Budweiser "Wazzup" (2000)

WAZZUPPPPPP... apparently, nothing much.

YouTube
Monsters.com "When I Grow Up" (1999)

This commercial tugs on the heartstrings of childhood dreams.

YouTube
Budweiser "Bud-weis-er" (1995)

Marco. Pol..nope! It's "Bud" and "weis" in this froggy 1995 ad.

YouTube
Pepsi Cindy Crawford (1992)

The young Crawford downs the soft drink in the sexiest way possible.

YouTube
Apple "1984" (1984)

Inspired by George Orwell's novel 1984, the commercial was directed by Ridley Scott and is set in a dystopia.

YouTube
Coca-Cola "Mean Joe Greene" (1979)

Mean Joe Greene makes this fan's day after a refreshing Coke.

PHOTOS: Seahawks vs. Patriots: Who Stars are Rooting for in Super Bowl 2015

Trending Stories

1

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

2

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

3
Exclusive

Travis Kelce Shares His Strategy for Winning Over Kayla Nicole’s Heart

4

Inside Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl Double Date

5

Tony Sopranos’ Kids Just Earned Our Respect in Must-See Super Bowl Ad

Latest News

Lindsay Lohan Pokes Fun at Her Dramatic Past in 2022 Super Bowl Ad

Dressed to Thrill: Fashion Week Looks That May Shock You

Olympic Couples Who Brought Their Love to the 2022 Beijing Games

Inside Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl Double Date

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

See the Magical First Teaser for the Lord of the Rings Series

Eminem, Mary J Blige & More Steal the Show During Super Bowl Halftime