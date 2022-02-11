Grab the Tissues: The Final Episode of This Is Us Has an Air Date

It's time to brace yourselves for a tearful goodbye! Find out when This Is Us' series finale will air on NBC.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 11, 2022 7:56 PMTags
TVNBCMandy MooreCelebritiesThis Is UsMilo VentimigliaJustin HartleySterling K. BrownSusan Kelechi WatsonNBCU
Watch: "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall

The farewell to the Pearsons will be here before you know it.

On Friday, Feb. 11, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman joined his show's stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas for an NBC Scripted Press Day. Of course, as This Is Us is in its sixth and final season, Fogelman and company had some expected news to share: The air date for the series finale.

In regard to the series finale, which will air on May 24, Ventimiglia assured those tuning in that "it's gonna deliver." So what can fans expect from the final half of season six? Well, Fogelman said that the show will "live" in the future far more.

But don't pack up the tissue boxes just yet, as Hartley previously teased to E! News that the final season will have people laughing and crying, adding, "hopefully we get an ending that everyone's happy with."

photos
All of Mandy Moore's This Is Us Ages

In fact, ahead of the show's January premiere, Chris Sullivan, who has played Toby throughout This Is Us' six season run, promised that viewers will "get closure."

Fans of This Is Us have been bracing themselves for a tearful final episode ever since Fogelman announced last May that the critically acclaimed drama would conclude with season six. "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing," he wrote on Twitter at the time. "While sad to have just one season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing."

NBC

Though it's unlikely that we'll be ready to say goodbye to the Pearsons come May, we're comforted to know that the cast has a special bond, both on- and off- screen. In E! News' inaugural digital cover story, Brown said that it's just "ta-ta for now," as "these people are a part of my life for the rest of my life."

Not to mention, some of the cast is holding out hope for a This Is Us movie. "I would be on board," Sullivan said. "I don't know if it's gonna happen, but that sounds like a great idea. We should start that hashtag."

This Is Us returns with new episodes Feb. 22 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2
Exclusive

Shaun White Shares What Nina Dobrev's Support Meant to Him At Olympics

3
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

4

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

5
Breaking

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Name Revealed

Latest News

Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Exclusive

Travis Kelce Shares His Strategy for Winning Over Kayla Nicole’s Heart

What Marianna Hewitt Packed for New York Fashion Week

You Won't Be Able to Watch These Marvel Shows on Netflix Soon

Exclusive

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Praises Dubrows for Supporting LGBTQ Daughters

Why Armie Hammer Wants to Stay "Very Committed" to His Sobriety

Grab the Tissues: The This Is Us Series Finale Has an Air Date