Everything You Need to Know About E!'s New York Fashion Week 2022

E! is going inside Fall 2022 New York Fashion Week. Get all the details on the exclusive interviews with designers, celebrities and models to come, plus when and where to watch.

By Allison Crist Feb 11, 2022 4:00 PMTags
FashionTVFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekCelebritiesRunwayNBCU
Watch: New York Fashion Week...or Fashion Weak? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep21)

Let the chic shenanigans begin. 

New York Fashion Week is officially underway, and E! will be on the ground to give you inside access and exclusive interviews until the lights go down at the very last runway show of the fall 2022 season. All you have to do is follow along with Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi on both E!'s Style Collective Instagram and Daily Pop.

Among the many fashion figures you'll hear from starting Feb. 11 are Proenza Schouler, Christian Cowan, The Blonds, Tory Burch, PatBo, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Laquan Smith, Sergio Hudson and so many more.

In addition to speaking with the world's top designers, Zanna will also offer an in-depth look at all the fashion both on and off the runway. Whether it's an innovating new collection that everyone's going to be wearing in a few months or a star's eye-grabbing street-style look, E! will make sure you don't miss a thing. 

photos
New York Fashion Week in 2002

Plus, to celebrate Black History Month and showcase how Black fashion icons have made an impact, Live From E!: Scenes From NYFW will host "Designers You Should Know" with IN THE BLK, a non-profit collective dedicated to uplifting Black fashion brands.

Gotham/WireImage

It's all going down from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, starting with the below livestreams on E! News' Twitter (@Enews). 

Live From E! Stream: NYFW @Christian Siriano - 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 12

Live From E! Stream: NYFW @Coach - 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 14

And don't forget to check E! Online daily for all the biggest headlines and hottest photos from NYFW.

To get even more daily updates on what's happening in and around Spring Studios and NYC, follow along on Twitter @enews, Instagram @stylecollective, YouTube @enews and with E!'s official hashtag #FashionWeekAtE.

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

3

Billie Eilish Reacts to Kanye West's Plea to Apologize to Travis Scott

4
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

5

18 Things You Didn't Know About Netflix's Love Is Blind

Latest News

Fans Are Convinced Kanye “Ye” West Dissed Pete Davidson in New Song

Back to the Crime Lab: Marg Helgenberger Is Returning to CSI

Exclusive

1000-LB Best Friends Preview: Vannessa Has a Health Revelation

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Support Hugh Jackman's Broadway Play

Exclusive

A Rare Convo With The Big Comfy Couch's Loonette the Clown

Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston Spills All the Secrets to Her Self-Care Routine

Every Magical TV Moment Shonda Rhimes Has Given Us Over the Years