Yeah, Baby! Austin Powers Cast Reunites for One Groovy Super Bowl Commercial

The actors of Austin Powers have reconnected after more than 20 years for a General Motors Super Bowl commercial—and it’s shagadelic, baby!

By Tamantha Gunn Feb 10, 2022 10:22 PMTags
Super BowlSeth GreenCelebrities
Watch: Pete Davidson's Super Bowl Commercial Is Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Evil is back—but this time he's using his sinister ways to fight climate change. 

Mike Myers, Seth Green, Rob Lowe and Mindy Sterling have reprised their iconic roles from the Austin Powers series for General Motors' Super Bowl LVI commercial.

The 60-second spot, which is set to air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13, will showcase GM's growing fleet of electric vehicles as Dr. Evil, played by Myers, tries to take control of society after realizing that he needs to help the world from deteriorating.  

Dr. Evil does his usual act of annoying everyone and attempting to kill off his son by trying to push the button on his infamous death chair. Then, he hops into one of the new energy-saving cars to put his plan in motion, shouting, "We're going all-electric! Everybody in!"

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was released in 1997 and follows Powers, also played by Myers, as he tries to prevent an assassination attempt by his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil.

photos
Best Super Bowl Ads Ever

The film grossed more than $67 million worldwide, prompting the release of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers: Goldmember in 1999 and 2002, respectively.

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

3
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

On reprising his revered role, Green said in a statement obtained by Variety, "It really does feel like the band that has been playing together for 30 years. Austin Powers is still one of the most globally recognized things I've done. There is a fan base for it."

Does going electric make you horny, baby?

Check out the new Austin Powers Super Bowl commercial above, and more 2022 Super Bowl ads below.

YouTube
Genera Motors Ad Starring Mike Meyers

Climate change just got a new enemy and he's one EVil son of a Belgian. Dr. EV-il is going electric to stop climate change from ruining Earth before he can. Prepare for an Austin Powers reunion! Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Ad Starring Becky G

Forget about the Super Bowl! Team ULTRA is at the Superior Bowl! Visit a place where legendary athletes and entertainers like Becky G enjoy themselves all while celebrating with a superior light beer. Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Stella Artois Ad Starring Eli Manning

Stella Artois will lure viewers away from the daily hustle and slow down to take time with those who matter most. NFL Legends Eli Manning, Ryan Clark and Dan Marino will bring the message to life by sending three lucky bar and restaurant workers to the Super Bowl. Watch the ad here

Avocados From Mexico
Avocados From Mexico Ad Starring Andy Richter

What's the difference between a bad tailgate and a good tailgate? Hint: It's not the cornhole. Watch the ad here

Greenlight
Greenlight Ad Starring Ty Burrell

Ty Burrell's latest commercial shines a light on the importance of financial literacy and aims to entertain and inspire millions of families nationwide to learn about the world of money together with Greenlight. Watch the ad here

Pringles
Pringles Ad

Inspired by the age-old "Pringles problem" of getting stuck reaching for the last crisp, Pringles' latest commercial celebrates the life-long journey of one devoted fan. Watch the ad here

Planters
Planters Ad Starring Joel McHale & Ken Jeong

Planters enlisted frenemies Ken Jeong and Joel McHale to settle a long-running debate about the best way to eat mixed nuts—all together or one at a time? Watch the ad here

DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Salesforce Ad Starring Matthew McConaughey

Salesforce, alongside new brand partner and advisor Matthew McConaughey, have unveiled #TeamEarth, a new global campaign that aims to inspire businesses and individuals to help build a more fair, equal and sustainable future. Watch the ad here.

Verizon
Verizon Ad Starring Jim Carey.

Comedy legend Jim Carrey is set to revive his iconic role as "The Cable Guy" in Verizon's Super Bowl commercial. Watch the teaser here.

Rakuten
Rakuten Ad Starring Hannah Waddingham

The leading Cash Back shopping platform's ad features Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham as a cunning high roller up to some mischief! Watch the ad here

Amazon
Alexa Ad Starring Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost put their game day routine into action at home, while they imagine what it would be like if Alexa could read their minds. Watch the ad here

Hellmann's Mayonnaise
Hellmann's Mayonnaise Ad Starring Pete Davidson

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo tackle food waste in Hellmann's 2022 Super Bowl commercial. You also may spot an appearance from Pete's mom. Watch the ad here

Rocket Homes/Rocket Mortgage
Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes' Ad Starring Barbie and Anna Kendrick

The nation's largest home mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage and real estate service provider and home search site Rocket Homes join forces with two icons: Anna Kendrick and Barbie. Watch the teaser here

Expedia
Expedia Ad Starring Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor is no stranger to travel and has truly seen the world. So perhaps it only makes sense that Expedia enlisted his help to deliver an important message: Brands may try to sell you stuff. But in life, experiences are greater than things. Watch the ad here. 

AT&T Ad Starring Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

No, you're not being Punk'd! Demi Moore and Mila Kunis join forces for an AT&T commercial that hilariously highlights their mutual link to Ashton Kutcher. Watch the ad here.

Uber Eats Ad Starring Gwyneth Paltrow

What does Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial candle taste like? The Goop founder finds out in a preview for Uber Eats' Super Bowl commercial. Watch the teaser here.

Lay's Ad Starring Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd

This is the end ad. Frequent collaborators Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are teaming up once again—this time for a Lay's commercial that does a deep dive into their friendship. Watch the ad here.

Bud Light Seltzer Ad Starring Guy Fieri

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri gets a taste of what it's like being the mayor of Flavortown in this ad for Bud Light Seltzer. Watch the ad here.

Booking.com Ad Starring Idris Elba

Idris Elba calls up iconic spokespeople Isaiah Mustafa (Old Spice Guy) and Jonathan Goldsmith (The World's Most interesting Man) for advice ahead of his Super Bowl commercial for Booking.com. Watch the teaser here.

Sam's Club Ad Starring Kevin Hart

Think like Kevin Hart! In this commercial for Sam's Club's Scan & Go app, the comedian gives viewers a glimpse into his VIP shopping experience. Watch the ad here.

Busch Light Ad Starring Kenny G

Kenny G shows off his musical prowess in this commercial for Busch Light. Watch the ad here.

Flamin' Hot Ad Starring Charlie Puth

Will he see his snacks again? In this teaser for Flamin' Hot's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Charlie Puth discovers that someone has been messing round with the food in his trailer. Watch the teaser here and the full ad here.

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

3
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

4

Ireland Baldwin Reflects On Her Dad's "Little Pig" Comment 15 Years On

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Gives Hot Take on And Just Like That’s Miranda

Update!

Sink Your Teeth Into These 49 Juicy Celebrity Tell-Alls

Dr. Phil Denies Allegations of "Toxic" Work Environment on Set of Show

See Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Knock Their Latest Date Night Out

Travis Barker Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without His Face Tattoos

TLC's Shauna Rae Gets Super Candid About Her Sex Life

The White Lotus Has 3 New Actors Checking In for Season 2