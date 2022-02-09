Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comment About "Happy" Relationship With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn is letting everyone know that Taylor Swift is his only lover.



Though in Conversations With Friends his character enjoys an open relationship, for the Brit, that idea isn't even part of his wildest dreams. "I think people can do what they want and makes them happy," the actor shared on Feb. 8. "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."



However, he applauds how author Sally Rooney—her titular book is the basis of the upcoming Hulu series—explores that dynamic. "But I think one of the interesting things about Sally's writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that's friendships or families or relationships," he added. "So, I think as a conversation it's endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to—without giving things away— tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It's just constantly thought-provoking."