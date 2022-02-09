Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comment About "Happy" Relationship With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn is letting everyone know that Taylor Swift is his only lover.
Though in Conversations With Friends his character enjoys an open relationship, for the Brit, that idea isn't even part of his wildest dreams. "I think people can do what they want and makes them happy," the actor shared on Feb. 8. "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."
However, he applauds how author Sally Rooney—her titular book is the basis of the upcoming Hulu series—explores that dynamic. "But I think one of the interesting things about Sally's writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that's friendships or families or relationships," he added. "So, I think as a conversation it's endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to—without giving things away— tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It's just constantly thought-provoking."
Although Taylor and Joe have been together since 2016, they've made only a handful of public appearances together—and hardly ever discuss their private romance. However, back in 2020, the singer did give fans a rare glimpse into their love story.
In conversation with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone, she admitted, "I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."
"I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now," she continued, "I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."