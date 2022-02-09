The 11 Best UGG Deals Right Now: Save 62% Before These Boots & Slippers Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I've been rocking UGG footwear since middle school, from those classic neutrals that go with everything, to the bold colors that bring some sunshine to my day. I just can't get enough of the boots, slippers, and shoes. Unfortunately, I don't always have the budget to buy all of the UGG footwear that my heart desires. That's why I'm always looking around for good deals. And, then I started thinking: if I'm looking for discounts on UGG, other people might be too.

I scoured the internet looking for the best deals on UGG, with savings up to 62%. With prices like these, you need to shop quickly before these sell out. Don't use your time looking for great discounts because I have you covered. Here are the best deals I've found so far from Nordstrom, Amazon, Zappos, and other stores.