The 11 Best UGG Deals Right Now: Save 62% Before These Boots & Slippers Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I've been rocking UGG footwear since middle school, from those classic neutrals that go with everything, to the bold colors that bring some sunshine to my day. I just can't get enough of the boots, slippers, and shoes. Unfortunately, I don't always have the budget to buy all of the UGG footwear that my heart desires. That's why I'm always looking around for good deals. And, then I started thinking: if I'm looking for discounts on UGG, other people might be too.
I scoured the internet looking for the best deals on UGG, with savings up to 62%. With prices like these, you need to shop quickly before these sell out. Don't use your time looking for great discounts because I have you covered. Here are the best deals I've found so far from Nordstrom, Amazon, Zappos, and other stores.
UGG Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper
If you are looking to maximize your comfort around the house, these slingback slippers are the way to go. Your feet will thank you. These fluffy slippers are super soft and they have a hard sole underneath (which you don't feel at all when you're walking), which means you can even wear these outside of the house if you want.
UGG Weylyn Genuine Shearling Bootie
These lace-up booties have a shearling cuff and moisture-wicking fabric to keep your feet dry and comfortable. The Weylyn Genuine Shearling Booties are available for 50% off and they also come in chestnut.
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
How fun are these rainboots? They come in bright colors and neutral shades. They're just what you need to prevent bad weather from raining on your parade. These have that incredibly soft, plush comfort you love from UGG boots and a waterproof, clear outer layer. Plus, they're 50% off.
UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
You just found your go-to winter shoe. These plush booties are water-resistant and fully-lined to keep you warm, even in the worst weather. These shoes also have a Treadlite sole to gives you stability with each step you take. These also come in Chestnut.
UGG Fluff You Slipper
These are a super soft pair of slippers than anyone wear. They're cozy, plush, and they're made from a moisture-wicking fabric.
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
We have seen these on almost every celeb. Sometimes, they're hard to come by, but depending on the color you adore, there are some really great deals on the Fluff Yeah Slides.
These slippers have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Margaret's fellow Bravolebrity Porsha Williams recommended these in the zebra print. Margaret Josephs has them and so does Lisa Barlow.
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Sheepskin Slippers- Lilac Bloom
How much do you love this lilac? If purple is your color, then score these fluffy sandals while you still can.
UGG Oh Fluffita Slingback Sandals
If the UGG Oh Yeah and the UGG Fluffita shoes had a baby it would be the Oh Fluffita Slingback Sandals. These combine the best of both shoes. You get that cushioned platform sole and an incredibly comfortable, curly sheepskin lining.
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
If you love UGG, but you're looking for a boost in height, check out these Mini Wedge Booties, which are available in multiple colors.
While you're shopping for UGG, check out these mini boots worn by all of your favorite celebs, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.