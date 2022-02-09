Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom "Secretly" Get Married? She Says...

Are Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry officially husband and wife?
That's the question fans have been wondering for months after the "Roar" singer was photographed wearing what appeared to be a gold band on that finger. However, despite the marriage speculation, Perry confirmed on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show on Feb. 9 that she and Bloom have yet to tie the knot.
During their virtual chat, radio host Kyle Sandilands asked Perry, "Have you and Orlando got married secretly or you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What's going on there?"
Perry, who shares 17-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, replied, "Well, no. It's a destination location...we're still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months it's like, new variant! New variant! New variant!"
While wedding plans are up in the air right now, the American Idol judge said that once things turn the corner with the coronavirus pandemic, it's time to "party."
And even though Perry, 37, and Bloom, 45, haven't had a chance to say "I do" just yet, they have a lot to celebrate this month. In fact, this Valentine's Day marks three years since the couple got engaged. Bloom actually proposed to Perry during a Feb. 2019 helicopter ride—but things didn't exactly go as planned.
As Perry explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live days later, Bloom handed her a note and busted out champagne during the ride. "The champagne is, like, broken. The bottle is everywhere, and I'm still looking at the note," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne."
Despite this, Perry—who was previously married to Russell Brand—described the moment as "really sweet."
The following year, in Aug. 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy. Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Though Bloom and Kerr split in 2013, the stars are all close friends.
"It's incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us," the supermodel said during a September episode of InStyle's podcast Ladies First With Laura Brown. "[My husband] Evan Spiegel and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."