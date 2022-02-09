Harry Jowsey Admits He Was a "Scumbag" for Fueling Khloe Kardashian Dating Rumors

Watch : Khloe Kardashian SHUTS DOWN Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

Harry Jowsey just tapped out of the rumor mill.

On the Feb. 8 episode of his Tap In podcast, the Too Hot to Handle alum addressed recent dating speculations surrounding himself and Khloe Kardashian. After clarifying that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are "not dating" and "it's all fake," Harry explained how the rumors—which claimed that he had recently "picked up a Bentley and flowers" to give to Khloe—came to be. He even and admitted that he may have fueled some of the gossip himself.

"I wish these rumors are true, but they're not," he began. "If that relationship happened, we'd be set for life."

According to Harry, the rumor first started on an Instagram account that shares unverified celebrity gossip. He suspects someone submitted a bogus tip to it after he had posted on his Instagram Story that he was "gonna go surprise someone special" with gifts. When the rumor began to spread to other fan accounts, falsely linking Harry to Khloe, he then decided to run with it and "be a f--king scumbag."