Harry Jowsey Addresses Those Khloe Kardashian Romance Rumors In Instagram Shout-Out

Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey may not be dating, but he's still game for a little heart-to-heart.
Just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shut down rumors that she was dating the Netflix star, Harry took to his social media to further clear things up about the pair. As for the not-so-subtle message, the Too Hot to Handle star's Instagram bio currently reads, "In a very serious committed relationship with @netflix (not Khloe)," along with a pink heart emoji.
Harry's recent social media change comes after accidentally igniting rumors about his relationship status with Khloe. However, the Good American founder didn't let the speculation get too out of hand. On Feb. 3, after a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared an Instagram post claiming that the two have been "DM-ing back and forth," and that Harry even "picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house," Khloe set the record straight on the spot.
"I'm pretty sure it's not true but what do you guys think about this?" the caption of the post read, to which Khloe commented in response, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."
And yes, not too long ago, Harry did share a snapshot of two flower bouquets sitting in the front seat of a car with the caption, "Recently." However, a source close to Harry previously confirmed to E! News that "there are no truth to the dating rumors," and as Harry's own bio now suggests, "The Bentley and flowers were for Netflix."
However, not all hope is lost when it comes to Harry's take on possibly courting Khloe—who was last linked to her ex, Tristan Thompson, before they split last Spring—in the future.
"I would actually love to take her on a date," he told TMZ on Feb 5. "I would love to. I feel like it would be so much fun for her, but I don't know what her situation is."
Maybe a little Netflix and chill perhaps?