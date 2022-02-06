Pete Davidson Booed at Basketball Game in Syracuse, NY 3 Years After He Dissed City

Watch : Pete Davidson Cuddles a 2-Month-Old Baby (CUTENESS Overload)

Pete Davidson got the opposite of a hero's welcome in Syracuse, NY this weekend.

Three years ago, the Saturday Night Live star declared the central New York city, where he filmed a movie with Machine Gun Kelly, to be "trash." On Saturday, Feb. 5, wearing a winter Syracuse University Orange men's hat and a pair of sunglasses, Pete attended the college's basketball game against the Louisville Cardinals at the Carrier Dome. During a timeout in the first half, the crowd booed him. The moment was captured on the jumbotron and shown on ESPN2's live broadcast.

Pete, who sat with central New York businessman and Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman, was a good sport about the booing, laughing, clapping and waving when he saw himself on the jumbotron.

Syracuse.com reporter Mike Curtis later quoted Pete as saying, "I don't hate Syracuse" and added that his past comments about the city "just didn't really come out the best way."