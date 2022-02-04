Why Skin Workouts Should Be a Priority in 2022, According to FaceGym Founder Inge Theron

We interviewed Inge because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Working out is more than just moving your body—it's a science.
Although it's February and summer vacation seems lightyears away, many are already putting in the work to achieve their bikini bodies because let's face it, a toned body doesn't happen overnight—or can it?
While you can't get an hourglass figure in a day's time, FaceGym's facial fitness experience can tighten, tone and firm your skin within minutes. It's no wonder celebrities like Paris Hilton, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and more stars call upon FaceGym's expert trainers to get their skin red carpet-ready.
After working as a beauty writer for 13 years and becoming an authority on global spa experiences, FaceGym's founder Inge Theron realized there was a gap in the market between traditional facials and invasive cosmetic treatments. She proposed, "Why don't we start thinking about our face like we do our body?"
Since its inception in 2015, FaceGym has educated thousands of people on how to use their facial workouts to tone, tighten and lift skin without the need of injectables or costly facial treatments that fail to produce lasting results. Recently, E! was able to get the full scoop from Inge herself on FaceGym's celeb-loved treatments and how you can do them from the comfort of your home.
E!: What would you say are the biggest benefits and/or differences between a FaceGym workout and a standard facial?
IT: When you come into a FaceGym, the first thing you'll notice is that it looks just like a gym. We don't even call our trainers "estheticians." Instead, they're called trainers. So you sit down with music bopping and the first thing that happens is one of our trainers will study your face. We'll be looking for some initial flaccidity around the neck, perhaps slackening around the jaw, drooping around the cheek and the eyelids. We'll decide how we can best manipulate the muscles and to work them out using our hands.
We call them the forgotten 40+ muscles in the face. When you stimulate those muscles through massage or EMS current, you can affect a really incredible change. Just treating the skin isn't good enough as you head into your later years. From your thirties on, your skin does start sagging, so to keep that toned, youthful look, you've got to manipulate the muscles.
IT: The results are pretty profound. You can actually see up to a centimeter of lift from just one single session with us. We have vitamin and oxygen infusions, EMS microcurrent, a plethora of technology like radio frequency and ultrasound, plus this really amazing new line of skincare that works on skin metabolism.
Many people don't realize that their skin does have a metabolism of its own. All that stands for is the speed at which your skin is repairing itself and creating your own hyaluronic acid and collagen. So, if you've got great skin metabolism, it just means your skin is firing on all cylinders.
Training Stick Minis Kit
Want to work out your skin while you work out your body? You need to try this kit of mini training sticks! Each stick is packed with skin-loving ingredients that are activated through moisture and heat to strengthen, brighten, detoxify and revitalize skin. Just apply before you hit the gym and wash your face post-sweat session!
E!: Given we are in the middle of winter, which products from FaceGym's skincare line would you recommend for someone who wants to switch up their skincare routine in order to combat common wintertime skin concerns like dryness or dullness?
IT: We are a brand that really believes in layering. We use a cleanser, a hydrator and do two steps of moisturizing. Many people don't actually know the difference between hydration and moisturizing. Hydration is achieved through a water-based serum like hyaluronic acid. Moisturizing is when you start using oils and fats that tend to sit a little bit closer to the surface of the skin.
If I had to choose just one to really kickstart your skin fitness and boost your skin metabolism, it would probably be the Hydra-Bound. It's a four-molecular weight hyaluronic acid, which means the molecules are small enough to deeply penetrate. The Holy Grail in skincare is how deep can we get those actives, so they can be super effective.
Hydro-Bound Daily Serum
Packed with high levels of HA4 and Polyglutamic acid, this serum works to lock in moisture, promote greater elasticity and improve the look of fine lines.
"I like to compare the Hydro-Bound to underwear. You should never leave home without your underwear, and you should never leave home without using your Hydro-Bound serum," Inge explained to us. "It works perfectly with moisturizers and absorbs beautifully."
Hyaluronic Acid Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool
Inge also suggests pairing the Hydro-Bound Serum with FaceGym's Hyaluronic Acid Roller. She explained, "It has crystallized hyaluronic and peptide needles, so you're actually needling in the serum and crystals, creating these micro channels that go really deep into the skin to help with product absorption."
E!: If someone doesn't live near a FaceGym, how can they replicate some of the treatments at home?
IT: During the pandemic, we have treated literally thousands of people online. We do these online classes and teach people how to give themselves a facial workout. We took our best exercises and put them on the back of the product packages. So when you scan the code, an incredible master trainer will pop up and give you all the techniques and teach you where to do your finger placement. She even does a countdown for you! It's like having your own personal trainer in your bathroom.
The one thing with muscles, whether they're in your body or your face, you're not going to get a six-pack from one session. If you can't make it into a FaceGym, we've made it so easy for you—whether it be Lip Plump & Pump, Full Face HIIT or eye classes. We've got a whole array of different tools in a number of different price brackets. Some of them are electrical, some of them are manual. Once you get into the habit of exercising your face, even if you just do five minutes a day, you will already start affecting a huge change.
Face Ball
Similar to the yoga ball you use in a fitness class, this tension release tool works to "relieve tension, improve muscle tone and stimulate circulation." If you're looking to work on deeper tension around the jaw to help with conditions such as TMJ, FaceGym just came out with a weighted version!
"The ball is one of our unsung heroes. It is one of the least expensive beauty tools on the market, and it affects such a great change," Inge explained to E!.
Pure Lift Face
If you're scared of needles or having to undergo a facelift operation, treat yourself to FaceGym's bestselling facial toning device, the Pure Lift Face. It offers triple wave technology and a patent diamond shape delivery system to deeply stimulate facial muscles for a more toned, youthful appearance in just one use. The diamond faceted probes mimic knuckling motions used in traditional massages to help strengthen and target areas like the under eyes, brows, jaw line, forehead and cheeks.
E!: What would you say is the most popular workout you've noticed among celebrity clients, especially before red carpets or big events?
IT: For our celebrities that come into the studio, they tend to do a mixture. Three months out of an award show, we would normally start with Radio Frequency to tone, firm and lift because the results just keep building. Then as we head closer to a to a red carpet, we start that deep, deep hydration with a Cryo Oxygen treatment. We continue with deep muscle manipulation and our EMS currents to tone, tighten and lift. I'd say Clean and Lift is something that they would come in regularly to do for maintenance.
Clean + Lift
Like the rest of FaceGym's workouts, the Clean + Lift provides clients with instant results. In addition to receiving everything included in the signature facial, guests will get a dose of the brand's exclusive SKIN IV™ treatment, which features detox water to deeply cleanse and unclog blocked pores, in addition to a vitamin infusion to lock in moisture and revitalize skin, all of which happens in just 60 minutes!
Express Workout
If you're on a budget or in a hurry, FaceGym's Express Workout is for you! In 35 minutes or less, your trainer will take your skin through a high-intensity warm-up, cardio, sculpt and cool down using FaceGym's revolutionary technology.
If you want to try out FaceGym for yourself, they have studio locations in London, Manchester, New York City and Los Angeles where you can enjoy a new menu of workouts. But if you want to keep your pajamas on and get glowing skin from home, you can also book an online workout and treat yourself to their lineup of skincare products and tools on their website or at Sephora.
They also have tons of tips, tricks and mini workouts on their Instagram, so give them a follow if you want really great skin!
