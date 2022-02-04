Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Addresses “Backhanded Compliments” About Her Appearance

Watch : "Euphoria" Co-Stars Spark Romance Rumors!

Just like her character Kat Hernandez, Barbie Ferreira has no time for people that want to try to body shame her.

Speaking with Who What Wear on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Euphoria star, 25, called out the "backhanded compliments" that she receives online from commenters that praise her for wearing crop tops and act as if it's unspeakably brave to do so as a plus-sized model.

"It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," Ferreira told the outlet, calling such comments "backhanded compliments. I've been doing this since I was 16. I'm 25."

The model and actress, who is known for championing body inclusivity, added, "I think it's just inherent that I like to express myself through my clothes. I always have."

Throughout her arc on Euphoria, Ferreira's character Kat has navigated issues with body image, beauty standards and self-love as a teenager. Ferreira described filming the show's second season as "therapeutic" in part because she got to imbue her performance with some of the personal struggles she faced during the pandemic too.