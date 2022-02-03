Michelle Branch Welcomes Baby Girl With Patrick Carney: See Her First Photo

Michelle Branch is very happy now!
The 38-year-old singer and her husband, the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, welcomed daughter Willie Jacquet Carney on Feb. 2 in Nashville, E! News can exclusively reveal. Their baby arrived weighing 7 lbs., 5oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
In an exclusive image for E! News, Willie can be seen peacefully sleeping while swaddled in a blanket with a striped turban wrapped around her head.
"We are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl," the parents shared in an accompanying statement. "She's named after Patrick's loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle's mother Peggy's maiden name."
Little Willie joins big brother Rhys James Carney, whom the couple welcomed in August 2018, and Michelle's 16-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle Landau, from her previous marriage to musician Teddy Landau.
Michelle first announced her pregnancy in August, eight months after sharing the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage on Christmas Day in 2020.
"You know you're pregnant when..." Michelle wrote in an Aug. 15 Instagram post, sharing pictures of scones with jam and clotted cream. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream."
She added at the time, "Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!"
Since then, the "Everywhere" artist has been sharing photos of her growing baby bump on social media. On Halloween, Michelle snapped a picture of herself cradling her belly while wearing a Virgin Mary costume, writing in the caption, "She's the patron saint of expectant mothers and safe childbirth and I thought it would be the perfect costume for pregnant me to waddle around in."
A month later, she raved alongside snaps of her Thanksgiving celebration, "Feeling grateful for my family, my soon to be three kids (!!!), my friends, our health, and this gorgeous sunny day spent outside thanks to my incredible husband Patrick who slaved away in the kitchen all day and honest to God, made the best Thanksgiving dinner I think I've ever had."
Michelle and Patrick, 41, first met in February 2015 during a Grammys party in Los Angeles. The two fell in love while working on Michelle's third studio album, Hopeless Romantic, and got engaged on her 34th birthday in July 2017. They married in April 2019 in New Orleans.
So, what's next for the musical pair? More music! Patrick is currently gearing up for the Black Keys' Dropout Boogie Tour, with tickets going on sale on Friday, Feb. 4.