Are Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Tarek El Moussa Going to Collab? Well...

GTL: Gym, Tan...Lease?
We're sure Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Tarek El Moussa would've dreamed up a much more clever catchphrase, but based on the latest episode of E! News' Down in the DMs, that collab won't be happening any time soon.
As the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star exclusively revealed while scrolling through his messages, "I got a DM from Tarek El Moussa recently and he wanted to work together in some sort of capacity. And I was real hyped about it."
"He was like, 'Yo, man, I want to work with you. Let's do a deal together. We got to do something!'" Mike continued. "I'm thinking to myself, alright man, we got a situation! You know, we're 'bout to have a house-flipping show. Let's do this!"
Unfortunately, Mike didn't reply until a few days later. "I get these celebs don't like that," he said. "No answer after that."
No answer until now, that is.
E! News caught up with Tarek, and he made sure to give his side of the story.
"Here's the real situation," the Flip or Flop star said in a video message. "I reached out because I'm obsessed with real estate and I want everybody to invest in real estate. So I asked Mike if he wanted to partner on an apartment building in Arizona."
Perhaps there's still hope, as Mike went on to reveal that Tarek "had me at hello!"
Plus, that near-partnership still worked out better than the one he almost formed with Lil Yachty.
As Mike recounted on Down in the DMs, "He hits me up and he's like, 'Yo, fam, I want to work with you.' And I was like, oh damn, it's happening! Lil Yachty and The Situation!"
The pair exchanged numbers, and one day, Mike got a call from the rapper asking if he owned cell phone patents.
Yes, cell phone patents.
"I was thinking to myself, should I tell Lil Yachty that I own cell phone patents to keep this conversation going?" Mike hilariously recalled. "And then I was like, you know what, I don't own cell phone patents, I own trademarks—you know, 'The Situation' and I'm one of the forefathers of 'Gym, Tanning and Laundry'—so then I told him, I'm like, 'Listen, I don't own cell phone patents.'"
Apparently, there was a different Michael Sorrentino listed somewhere as owning cell phone patents.
"I'm like, 'Well, that's not me fam,'" Mike continued. "He's like, 'Alright man,' and then he hung up. I was like, 'Lil Yachty, are you there?!"
He, of course, was not.
