Tarek El Moussa is going out on his own. A year after his solo HGTV pilot was first announced, the network revealed Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa is hitting the airwaves in March 2020.

The new show takes El Moussa's flipping prowess—he has more than 500 successful flips to his name—and putting it to the test while mentoring first-time house flippers. According to HGTV, the series will feature El Moussa helping the newbies navigating costly mistakes as they work to get the renovated property on the market. "Facing obstacles at every turn, from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need Tarek's invaluable expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards," HGTV said in a press release.