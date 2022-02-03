The 2022 BAFTA Awards Nominations Are Finally Here

As award show season continues, the nominations for the 2022 BAFTA Awards have been revealed. Scroll on to see the full list of contenders and if your favorite movie made the cut.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 03, 2022 3:20 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsCelebrities
Watch: Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life"

Award show season is in full swing.

By now, you know this year's Golden Globe winners and SAG Award nominees. (Not to mention, the nominations for the Oscars will be announced next week.) And now, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the contenders for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards (otherwise known as the BAFTAs).

Dune—the science fiction film starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac (we needed more Zendaya screen time)—led the pack with 11 nominations, followed by the western drama The Power of the Dog (featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee) with eight. The coming-of-age story Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, racked up six nods and No Time to Die (starring Daniel Craig), Licorice Pizza (with Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman) and West Side Story (Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort's must-see) each received five.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday, March 13 to see which stars take home a trophy. Until then, scroll on for the full nominations list.

photos
2021 BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet

BEST FILM

Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Don't Look Up, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

Dune, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve

Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman

 

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

After Love, Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier

Ali & Ava, Clio Bernard, Tracy O'Riordan

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Boiling Point, Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings

Cyrano, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heely, Erica Schmidt

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Tom MacRae

House of Gucci, Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston

Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

No Time to Die, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Pervis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge 

Passing, Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker

 

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

After Love, Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

 

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

The Hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman, Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person in the World, Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

 

DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Cousteau, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow, Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk

Summer of Soul, (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

ANIMATED FILM

Encanto, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca, Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

 

DIRECTOR

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

 

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up, Adam McKay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

 

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

 

LEADING ACTRESS

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Trending Stories

1

See Kanye West & Julia Fox Pack on the PDA While Celebrating Her B-Day

2

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

3
Exclusive

The Real Reason Kathy Hilton Messaged Her Husband During Aspen Trip

LEADING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

 

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

 

ORIGINAL SCORE

Being the Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

 

CASTING

Boiling Point, Carolyn McLeod

Dune, Francine Maisler

The Hand of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

 

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die, Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

 

EDITING

Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune, Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

No Time to Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer of Soul (or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

 

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

 

COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

 

MAKE UP & HAIR

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

SOUND

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Time, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

 

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time to Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

 

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed the Pigeons, Jordi Morera

Night of the Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

 

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Black Cop, Cherish Oleka

Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace, Jo Prichard

Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

 

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Trending Stories

1

See Kanye West & Julia Fox Pack on the PDA While Celebrating Her B-Day

2

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

3
Exclusive

The Real Reason Kathy Hilton Messaged Her Husband During Aspen Trip

4

Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

5

Cause of Death Officially Confirmed for Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

Latest News

Exclusive

Are Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino & Tarek El Moussa Going to Collab?

Exclusive

Project Runway Judges Tease First-Ever All-Female Finale

Exclusive

This I Survived a Serial Killer Clip Is the Stuff of Nightmares

6 Galentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Will Get You the "Best Friend" Award

Cheers Your Cosmos to Our Fabulous Sex and the City Gift Guide

The 2022 BAFTA Awards Nominations Are Finally Here

Save 30% On Game-Changing K-Beauty Skincare Products at Soko Glam