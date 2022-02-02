Watch Every Must-See Commercial From Super Bowl 2022

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion "Out of Her Element" in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Expect to see plenty of familiar faces during the 2022 Super Bowl.

Not only will viewers tuning into Super Bowl LVI see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., but they can also expect loads of A-list actors and musicians to grace the screen during commercial breaks.

This year, brands have enlisted celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Demi Moore, Kevin Hart, Guy Fieri, Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd to star in their spots. In fact, some companies are even teasing their Super Bowl ads with cameos from Idris Elba and Charlie Puth, releasing star-studded sneak peeks online to get fans hyped up before game day.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, viewers will also see first-time Super Bowl ads from companies like DoorDash, Fivver and Crypto.com.

From beat-boxing animals to wacky special effects, it seems there's going to be no shortage of entertainment even when there aren't any football players on the field.