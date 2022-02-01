Tabitha Brown Talks Representation & the Need to End Race-Based Hair Discrimination

Watch : Tabitha Brown's Humble Journey to Fame: Ones to Watch

A viral video may have jumpstarted Tabitha Brown's career, but it's hard work and talent that have sustained it.

"Acting has been a part of my life from the time I can remember, and so I had to spend the rest of my life from that time until now trying to pursue, you know, the life of being an actress," Tabitha explained during E!'s Ones to Watch: Celebrating Black Voices video series.

The North Carolina native has been chasing her dreams for years, appearing in shows, commercials, "so many things," she said. "But I never got that real big break."

That was, until December 2017. At the time, Tabitha was making a concerted effort to grow her online presence. A self-proclaimed vegan foodie, she'd share videos cooking in her kitchen or eating in her car—anything that, unlike some of the projects she took on as a young actress, allowed her to "be who God created me to be."