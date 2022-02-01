A Lake Trip Nearly Cost This Botched Patient Her Leg: Hear Her Gruesome Story

Watch : BRUTAL Knee Fracture Causes Horrifying Infection

It's hard to shock Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif.

However, that's what new patient Kaitlyn does when telling them about her case in this sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Botched.

"It's been two years since the accident," she begins. "I was on a float trip. There were a bunch of rope swings and I fell off. It was about 10 to 15 feet that I fell and I hit my left knee on a rock ledge."

"It obviously burst open your skin, right?" Dr. Dubrow responds, still calm for the time being. "And broke your knee bone?"

Yes and yes, meaning she had an open fracture, which is a type three injury. According to Dr. Dubrow, this is "the most severe because not only is the bone broken but the skin's open, so you have immediate contamination...More than third of people who suffer contaminated open fractures of their extremities will lose that extremity."