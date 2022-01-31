Brenda Song Reveals How Her Life Has Changed Since She and Fiancé Macaulay Culkin Became Parents

Watch : Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome Baby No. 1

Brenda Song may be living the suite life, but it's a busy one, too.

In a new interview with The Cut, the actress spoke about her routine with her fiancé, Macaulay Culkin, and their 9-month-old son, Dakota, and returning to work on her show, Dollface, 12 weeks after giving birth.

Describing a typical morning, Song admitted it looks "very different" than did it before she and Culkin welcomed their baby, who was born in April.

"Now it revolves around my son," the Disney Channel alum, 33, told the publication. "I wake up, get him out of his crib, change him, get our breakfast ready, and drink my matcha. As a new parent, I don't sleep at all. I'm someone who likes to wake up and go-go-go. Now, it's when I put my son down for his first nap that I get my work done. I take that time to do emails and plan my day. I try to do everything in his nap-time window. If I have time, I'll work out—I have a little gym in my garage and do a lot of circuit training. To be the best mom, I have to be the best me. And exercise helps me not worry or overthink. So I try to find a little time. Sometimes I'll read and knit. I don't do phones in the morning."