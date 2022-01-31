Jonathan Van Ness Has the Best Idea for Getting Curious Season 2

Already curious for more!
The Netflix adaption of Jonathan Van Ness' podcast Getting Curious—an exploration guided by experts into random subjects including insects, beauty standards, gender, food, figure skating and architecture— may have just dropped, but he's already formulating plans for another season.
The Queer Eye star admitted as much during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Jan. 31 after host Justin Sylvester asked what he's most looking forward to in season two.
"Well, right now I would just say it," Jonathan responded. "I'm excited for, hopefully, it to happen, like a season two. So your lips to god's ears, honey!"
That said, should it actually happen, Jonathan is pretty sure of his first destination.
"I want to train an Olympic ping pong player," he revealed. "I want to have a Forrest Gump moment and, like, dive and roll."
In a more general sense, Jonathan also wants to travel more for the show.
"Obviously we're still in the coronavirus pandemic, so traveling was real limited," the Getting Curious host explained. "Like, we had to really be strategic about where to go, what to do, so hopefully if we do get a season two, I would love to travel and go different places, see more people."
In the meantime, Jonathan's just enjoying life in Austin, Texas—where he moved after traveling there to film season six of Queer Eye—with his husband Mark Peacock.
"It's just really good," he said of the relationship. "Obviously I come from a time in this country when marriage equality was not the law of the land. I think that we're in a new time with the Supreme Court challenging precedents, so it's really important we stick together in a midterm year, honey! These courts are important. So I'm really grateful that I'm allowed to have this moment in my life and raise a family with my husband."
So far, Jonathan and Mark's family is made up of five cats, two dogs and four chickens!
"We're busy but I love it," Jonathan added. "I love him and I'm really grateful."
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is streaming now on Netflix.