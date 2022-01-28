President Joe Biden Introduces New Cat to the White House: Meet Willow

Watch : President Joe Biden & First Lady Mourn the Loss of Dog Champ

There's a mew pet in the White House.

On Friday, Jan. 28, President Joe Biden revealed that his family has adopted a 2-year-old cat named Willow. He announced the news alongside a photo of the short-haired tabby playing with a piece of yarn in a marbled hallway, writing on Twitter, "Welcome to the Biden family, Willow!"

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also took to social media to share pictures of their new furry friend, tweeting, "Meet Willow!"

One of the images showed Willow lounging on a window sill, while the pet can be seen next to a ball of yarn in another shot.

Per NPR, Willow will be the first feline to reside in the White House since President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush's black cat, India.

The cat, who is named after the first lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Penn., initially met the first couple at a farm in the Keystone State during President Biden's 2020 campaign.