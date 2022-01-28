To All the Boys Star Lana Condor Is Engaged to Anthony De La Torre: See Her Stunning Ring

Watch : Lana Condor: Must-See Moments That Make Us LOVE Her

To all the boys she's loved before: Lana Condor is engaged!

The 24-year-old actress said "YES" after her boyfriend of six years, actor-musician Anthony De La Torre, proposed with a stunning diamond ring from Paris Jewellers, she announced on her Instagram on Jan. 28. Alongside engagement photos shot by Lucas Rossi, Lana wrote in the caption that accepting "was the easiest decision I've ever made."

"I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," she continued in a message to Anthony, 28. "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."

Plus, as a coparent to their dogs Emmy and Timmy, she joked, "it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!"

In her post, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star also shared a video of her reaction after Anthony's proposal. As her groom-to-be filmed, she admired her new bling over their outdoor candlelight dinner, crying, "Oh my god, you're my fiancé. I love you!"