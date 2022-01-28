Kim Kardashian Is Oiled Up & Glistening in Sizzling New Bikini Photos

Watch : Pete Davidson Takes Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pics?

A glistening goddess.

Kim Kardashian is setting Instagram feeds on fire today with new bikini pics from a recent vacation. The photo gallery (posted on Jan. 28), show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum all oiled up and lounging in a barely there pink bikini and seriously chic sunglasses with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The super sexy swimsuit shots show the mother of four striking various poses as she shows off her killer body and signature curves, not to mention lots of cleavage. Kim's photo shoot is certainly a cure for the winter blues.

"Still spamming vacay pics," Kim captioned the sun-bathing snapshots.

Kim's famous friends couldn't help but praise her insanely fierce photos. "Sunny Side UP!!" BFF Jonathan Cheban commented while sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Oh my soul."

Kim concluded her #FBF posts with an Instagram Story showing her lounging with pals Nicole and Olivia Pierson in the tropical, beachy locale.