See How the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Is Dealing With That Explosive Fight

Relationships are being tested on the ranch.
Fans watched as Austin Gunn, Hana Giraldo and Harry James Thornton sparred on last week's Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, but tonight, they're dealing with the fallout.
In this sneak peek clip of the all-new episode hitting E! at 9 p.m., the group is first attempting to figure out what went wrong.
"I feel sore from last night," Harry says. "I'm looking up and mac and cheese is being thrown at me, or whatever that was."
He's chatting with Austin, and for now, it seems like the pair's on good terms again.
"You were holding her back," Harry adds, referring to Hanna. "That was crazy."
The fight in question broke out over dinner when Harry not-so-nicely suggested that Austin wasn't interested in Hana despite the fact that they had just gone on a date, and was instead crushing on Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff.
Hana was justifiably upset, and reacted by throwing drinks and dishes.
"He was just talking to me and was being rude as f--k," Hana tells Taylor in the sneak peek clip. "And I'm like okay, I'm sick of this s--t...I got mad and he wouldn't stop, that was the problem. He kept going."
Meanwhile, Harry's starting to realize that he may have been too harsh.
"If I was into someone, I wouldn't want to be told that—especially called out at, like, a dinner table type of thing," he says to Austin. "Maybe I should've done it a little more private, but, I mean, I was just saying how I feel."
"It's not my business," Harry continues. "I'm just saying my opinion, that's all."
Responding to Harry's initial accusation about him liking Tay instead of Hana, Austin points out that "Tay's in a relationship."
"But me and Tay do get along very well," he adds. "It's just a friendly thing."
All in all, there was one upside to the fight. As Hana reveals in a confessional, "After the whole brawl went down, Austin decided to kiss me."
Will she be able to reconcile with Harry, though? Tune in tonight to find out!